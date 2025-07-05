Our community in Cobb County was recently shaken by a tragic pedestrian accident within a school zone crosswalk. As a parent and active community member, I cannot overstate the collective grief and concern this has triggered, especially as we consider the safety of the children and families who walk, bike or wait for a bus off Jamerson Road.
More than 500 residents signed a petition demanding swift safety improvements to this high-traffic area. A GoFundMe account has also been created to support the child’s medical expenses. The response from the community doesn’t just signal concern; it signals urgency. When it comes to school-related pedestrian infrastructure, urgency should translate into visible, immediate action.
I’m not a traffic engineer. I don’t work in public policy. But what I do know is how to identify opportunities that can create meaningful, measurable impact. This is one of those moments. Yet here we are, watching bureaucracy delay a solution that should be moving faster than ever. And yet, this particular problem is one we can control. It’s visible. It’s fixable.
Parenting today is already heavy, with rising costs, mental health strains and safety fears that are bigger than traffic infrastructure. But this problem? It’s visible, it’s fixable, and it’s within our control.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
The stakes are higher than one intersection
Following our outreach, Commissioner JoAnn Birrell responded promptly and sincerely. She assured us: “Please rest assured this is a top priority for all of us at the county level. Cobb DOT is looking into signage that we can have installed asap for short-term solutions and also considering long-term improvements that may take a longer time frame. A traffic study will be conducted once school is back in session so that we have accurate counts.”
Cobb DOT conducted an on-site inspection immediately and, within the week, installed speed gauges for both directions of traffic, all of which is a positive first acknowledgment. (Birrell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution a speed sentry has been placed at the school near the intersection where the accident occurred, and the ideas presented in the petition are under consideration.) Still, we must be honest about how much more is needed, and fast.
We are calling for:
1. Immediate installation of flashing signage and pedestrian visibility aids
2. Traffic calming tools, like cones or pedestrian crossing road signage, while permanent infrastructure is assessed
3. Reduced speed limit year-round (currently at 45 mph)
4. Additional crosswalk to cover both sides of the school
5. Public clarity on the traffic study timeline, its methodology and when results will be shared for public stakeholder contribution
6. A clear budget commitment in 2025 to prioritize safe school crossings
Poor infrastructure impacts all communities
Let’s also speak plainly: This is a well-off area. In east Cobb, many families, my own included, have the means to adjust our schedules or transportation methods to mitigate the risks we see. We can drive our kids when we don’t feel safe letting them walk. We can work remotely when a delay disrupts the day.
But this is not the case for many families across Cobb County and beyond. Poor infrastructure isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a matter of survival. In under-resourced communities, where public transit is vital and cars are a luxury, dangerous street design can be fatal. An insufficient crosswalk isn’t just a flaw in design; it’s a failure of prioritization.
When we call for pedestrian safety in more affluent areas, it must come with the awareness that we are, in many ways, the lucky ones. Let’s leverage that privilege by not accepting silence, stagnation, or slow processes that could easily become normalized elsewhere.
Bureaucracy creates a bottleneck to safety
In the private sector, we would never tolerate a monthslong delay to address a safety hazard affecting hundreds of stakeholders, particularly when children are involved. Yet in local government, these delays seem almost baked in. In the corporate world, tools like hyper care protocols, steering committees and war rooms are deployed to bulldoze through bureaucracy and drive rapid, agile responses, so why aren’t similar approaches used when children’s safety is at stake?
I have deep respect for the checks and balances that ensure due diligence. But I also believe we’re capable of moving with urgency and integrity.
Proactive communication with set expectations should be a baseline strategy for any project, especially with a strong presence of community stakeholders. I am hopeful that our voices will continue to be heard and that our leadership will match the momentum this community has shown. A safe school zone crosswalk should not require a crisis.
Courtney Chiang DiStefano is a Cobb County parent with generational roots in the county and an active community member advocating for pedestrian safety.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: TNS
`Big, beautiful bill’ will harm Georgia’s most vulnerable residents
Disabled people, older Americans and children in Georgia would be disproportionally hurt by the "big, beautiful bill" being considered for passage in Congress.
256 dogs, cats removed from North Georgia home in suspected hoarding case
No charges have been filed yet, but an investigation is underway, state Department of Agriculture says.
Medicaid cuts harm Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities
Proposed cuts to Medicaid in the "big, beautiful bill" threaten the independence and proximity to community for intellectually and developmentally disabled Georgians.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?