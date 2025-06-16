Atlanta educator this week joins teacher hall of fame

An educator at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy known for her innovative methods to help students to excel in math will be the second person from the area to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, this week.

Valerie Camille Jones Ford serves RCA as its head of the mathematics department and has been in the profession for more than 25 years. RCA is a nonprofit middle school in southeast Atlanta.

The Hall of Fame was created in 1989 and is based in Emporia, Kansas. Honorees must have at least 20 years of experience. The induction week begins Monday. The prior hall of fame member from Georgia is Kimberly Stewart Bearden, who co-founded the Ron Clark Academy.