Atlanta educator this week joins teacher hall of fame

An educator at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy known for her innovative methods to help students to excel in math will be the second person from the area to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, this week.
Valerie Camille Jones Ford serves RCA as its head of the mathematics department and has been in the profession for more than 25 years. RCA is a nonprofit middle school in southeast Atlanta.
The Hall of Fame was created in 1989 and is based in Emporia, Kansas. Honorees must have at least 20 years of experience. The induction week begins Monday. The prior hall of fame member from Georgia is Kimberly Stewart Bearden, who co-founded the Ron Clark Academy.
Jones Ford previously taught in Atlanta Public Schools before joining the Ron Clark Academy in 2011. She is described on the Hall of Fame’s website as someone with a “innovative, student-centered approach that blends project-based learning, performing arts, and cutting-edge technology.”
Here are five things to know about Jones Ford:
- She is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta and has advanced degrees in mathematics education from Georgia State University and Columbia University.
- In 2013, Jones Ford received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest honor for STEM educators in the U.S.
- She was recognized in the U.S. Congressional Record by the late Congressman John Lewis for her contributions to equity and excellence in education.
- She is known for using immersive technology and creative strategies that include music and dance to get excited students about math.
- Her viral educational rap, created in partnership with Old Navy and Pharrell Williams’ I AM OTHER, reached millions of viewers.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Alyssa Pointer
Study: Georgia lags in national rankings in child well-being
The Peach State had its highest ranking, 32nd overall in education, and its lowest ranking, 42nd, in family and community, which includes kids living in high-poverty areas.
Child care tax credit won’t fix crisis in Georgia. But it’s a step, experts say
Experts think more drastic steps, like establishing a child care trust fund, are warranted in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Thousands turn out in metro Atlanta; DeKalb immigration protest escalates
The events are taking place on the same day as a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which coincides with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
Route changes for metro Atlanta Xpress commuter buses start Monday
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, has said the changes are necessary because of ridership declines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is quickly assembling All-Star case for Braves
In the last 30 days, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is third in batting average, ninth in home runs, first in on-base percentage and second in slugging and OPS