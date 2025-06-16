Education
Atlanta educator this week joins teacher hall of fame

Valerie Camille Jones Ford is head of the math department at Ron Clark Academy.
Valerie Camille Jones Ford of the Ron Clark Academy will be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.

1 minute ago

An educator at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy known for her innovative methods to help students to excel in math will be the second person from the area to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, this week.

Valerie Camille Jones Ford serves RCA as its head of the mathematics department and has been in the profession for more than 25 years. RCA is a nonprofit middle school in southeast Atlanta.

The Hall of Fame was created in 1989 and is based in Emporia, Kansas. Honorees must have at least 20 years of experience. The induction week begins Monday. The prior hall of fame member from Georgia is Kimberly Stewart Bearden, who co-founded the Ron Clark Academy.

Jones Ford previously taught in Atlanta Public Schools before joining the Ron Clark Academy in 2011. She is described on the Hall of Fame’s website as someone with a “innovative, student-centered approach that blends project-based learning, performing arts, and cutting-edge technology.”

Here are five things to know about Jones Ford:

  • She is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta and has advanced degrees in mathematics education from Georgia State University and Columbia University.
  • In 2013, Jones Ford received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest honor for STEM educators in the U.S.
  • She was recognized in the U.S. Congressional Record by the late Congressman John Lewis for her contributions to equity and excellence in education.
  • She is known for using immersive technology and creative strategies that include music and dance to get excited students about math.
  • Her viral educational rap, created in partnership with Old Navy and Pharrell Williams’ I AM OTHER, reached millions of viewers.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

