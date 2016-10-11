BreakingNews
Former UGA football staffer files suit over fatal crash

Shifting South: A Texas-sized Republican rift over Donald Trump

Oct 11, 2016
HOUSTON — A Mexican eatery in a neighborhood dotted with taquerias seemed an unlikely gathering spot for some of Houston’s most ardent conservatives, many who consider halting the flow of illegal immigrants their top priority.

But that’s where they gathered on a recent Wednesday, chuckling at an opening prayer to keep President Barack Obama safe “because he recruits more Republicans than anyone.”

Speaker after speaker warned of Democratic voter fraud, trumpeted Republican crackdowns on immigration and urged skeptical conservatives — this is ground zero for supporters of Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz after all — to line up behind Donald Trump.

“Most of us are Cruz supporters, but at this point we have got to unite,” said Mark Ramsey, a member of the state GOP’s executive committee. “I finally put a bumper sticker for Trump on my car. It was time to cross that line.”

Read more: In land of Cruz, GOP message is ‘We have to go with who we have’

