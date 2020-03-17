Love food? Here’s what to do, eat and drink this week in metro Atlanta

Do This Tuesday

Heading to the Four Seasons for lunch might sound like a luxury, but it's no big deal on Tuesdays at Bar Margot. The hotel's French bar and restaurant is hosting a weekly Taco Tuesday lunch deal, a strange idea until you meet the restaurant's new chef: Mexico City native Edgar Kano. Tacos are $5 each, and appetizers like chips and salsa, guacamole, esquites and jicama are $5, too. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the restaurant's website.

If you're obsessed with Netflix food shows, here's an event that will convince you to leave the house: On March 3, Lazy Betty will host Scottish chef Graham Campbell from the cooking competition show "The Final Table." The Michelin-starred chef will collaborate with the Lazy Betty team for a dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to book a table, visit the Lazy Betty website.

Have a very happy Happy Hour at Mission + Market in Buckhead this Tuesday evening as they host a whiskey flight night with tastes from Michter's and distributor Georgia Crown. Make reservations on the Buckhead restaurant's website.

Do This Wednesday

Wine and cheese, please. Every Wednesday, Buckhead restaurant Le Bilboquet offers three wine and cheese pairings for just $35. Reservations are advisable and can be made online. Reserve here.

Family dinner is a lot more cost-efficient when kids eat free. Every Wednesday, Gio's Chicken Siciliana at the Battery Atlanta hosts an Italian Family Dinner, inviting kids to eat for free with the purchase of an adult entree. Check out the restaurant's website for more details.

Do This Thursday

Class up your Thirsty Thursday at Cru Food & Wine Bar at the Battery Atlanta, where bottles of champagne are half off from 3 p.m.-midnight. Visit the restaurant's website for more details.

Do This Friday

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival returns to Coolray Field this month for its fifth year of family-friendly barbecue fun. A Kids Q competition has been added to the mix, joining amateur and professional competition categories. The event is free, but plenty of barbecue, beer, and arts and crafts from local vendors will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the event benefit the Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. Read more here.

Kick off the weekend with a little Latin flavor at Noche Tropical at El Super Pan at the Battery Atlanta. Each Friday the restaurant hosts DJ Cesar, who spins Latin dance tunes like Merengue, Salsa, Bachata and Reggaeton from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. What goes better with spicy dancing than tasty food and tropical cocktails?

Ahead of International Women's Day, have breakfast with American soccer legend Jill Ellis. Presented by the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, the breakfast will take place at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 6. Read more here.

Looking ahead

March 7 is a huge day for local food events, but only one is all about brunch. The Atlanta Brunch Festival returns to Atlantic Station next Saturday from 12-4 p.m. featuring a selection of Atlanta's favorite brunch restaurants and bottomless brunch drinks. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the event. Read more here.

Has it been five years already? Superica at Krog Street Market, the popular Tex-Mex restaurant from chef Ford Fry, is replacing dinner service on March 7 with a special ticketed party. For just $5 per person, tickets include entry and food options like tacos al carbon and ceviche tostadas. There will be a cash bar with drink specials.

If you're looking to get out of town without having to go away, consider an evening at Barnsley Resort, where the culinary team is launching a Supper Club Series on March 7. Executive Chef Nicolas Lebas and winemaker Kenny Kahn of Blue Rock Vineyard with host a four-course tasting menu with wine pairings in the resort's Rice House. Locals can opt just for dinner, or those driving a little farther can get the resort's Supper Club package, which includes an overnight stay, the Supper Club dinner and breakfast for two. The evening starts with a reception at 6:30 p.m. immediately followed by dinner. For details on the Supper Club and overnight package, read more here.

On March 8, a slate of all-female all-star chefs and bartenders are serving the best local food and drink Atlanta has to offer at Monday Night Garage in honor of International Women's Day. Lady Locavores is an event that recognizes women for their contributions to food, dining and gender equality. After the awards ceremony, all ticketed guests will be able to mingle and taste food and drink from Atlanta's female culinary leaders.

