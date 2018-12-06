Celebrate Hanukkah in Atlanta with these recipes, sufganiyot and more

•Dress up the traditional Hanukkah latke with lox, parsnips and a variety of other ingredients with these recipes.

•Dig into some classic Jewish recipes with a twist from Zahav chef Michael Solomonov's new book, "Israeli Soul."

•One metro Atlanta family has been cooking Hanukkah dinner together for years -- they share some of their classic recipes, including baked chicken and potato onion latkes here.

•Alon Balshan, owner of Alon's, shares his recipe for chocolate babka and cheese borekas, and shows us how to make the restaurant's famous sufganiyot in this video.

Speaking of sufganiyot...

Where to find sufganiyot in metro Atlanta

Variations on traditional round, fried, jelly-filled doughnuts, normally covered in powdered sugar, can be found with the traditional berry jam or with different flavors if you're looking to try something new:

Alon's

The bakery has doughnuts with the traditional strawberry jelly as well as custard, dulce de leche and nutella.

1394 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-872-6000 and Park Place, 4505 Ashfod Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, 678-397-1781, alons.com/

Bon Glaze

The shop's doughnut features a berry compote filling with a vanilla bean glaze.

3575 Durden Drive NE, Brookhaven. 678-691-4534 and 3794 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 470-428-2569, bonglaze.com/

The General Muir

The restaurant’s pastry team is offering up sufganiyot filled with pumpkin pastry cream and tossed in cinnamon sugar.

1540 Avenue Place, Atlanta. 678-927-9131, thegeneralmuir.com/

Sarah Doughnuts

Offers doughnuts with strawberry, lemon and apple filling.

Locations in Decatur, Duluth, Johns Creek, Norcross and Suwanee. facebook.com/SarahDonuts/

Sublime Doughnuts

Get a little extra love with Sublime's heart-shaped doughnut filled with raspberry jam and covered in powdered sugar. A bonus: The shop's Briarcliff location is now certified Kosher.

535 10th St NW, Atlanta, 404-897-1801 and 2566 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-315-6899, sublimedoughnuts.com

The bakery at Publix Super Market at Toco Hills

The certified kosher bakery sells a traditional version of the holiday treat.

Toco Hills Promenade, 2969 N Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-638-6022, publix.com/locations/773-toco-hills-shopping-center

Celebrate at these metro Atlanta restaurants and breweries

Eat Me Speak Me, which pops up at S.O.S. Tiki Bar in Decatur from 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, is featuring its holiday menu through the end of the year, featuring Chinese-Jewish hybrid dishes including matzo ball hot and sour soup, gefilte fish egg rolls and beet mapo tofu.

The General Muir will offer several special dishes for Hanukkah from Dec. 2-10, including Latkes Poutine with cheese curds, chicken gravy and crispy pastrami; Latkes Royale made with caviar, smoked salmon and sour cream; and Festival of Heights, a tower of Latkes Poutine with more than 40 latkes (must be ordered 24 hours in advance).

Pontoon Brewing will host a Hanukkah Comedy Special from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 5, featuring festive comedy, live music and a special lineup of Pontoon beers. A portion of the night's proceeds will be donated to the relief effort for the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Hello Gourgeous Boutique & Cafe will host a Hanukkah party featuring treats and games from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6.

