COOKBOOK REVIEW: New food rituals rooted in old traditions

As their relationship grew serious, so did their desire to build a life around their blended “Jew-ish” identities. They gave synagogue a try, but after a few services concluded it wasn’t for them. Instead, they began inviting guests to their home for Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, to “actively exercise gratitude, to strengthen and build our community, and to simultaneously do the one thing we enjoy most — eat.”

Through these Friday-night events, Cohen began to tap into his deep culinary expertise as a chef and food writer to perfect the babkas and briskets of his youth, while developing creative new dishes inspired by Jewish cuisine from across the Diaspora: Everything Bagel Galette, Iraqi Roasted Salmon with Tomato and Lemon, Tiramatzu (tiramisu made with matzo).