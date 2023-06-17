SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Hot, dry Father’s Day before week-long washout

It will be a near-sweltering and dry Father’s Day on Sunday.

An almost clear sky overnight and into Sunday will “lead to a great start for our Father’s Day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. Some clouds will move in by the time the sun begins to rise, but there’s only a 20% chance of rain.

The morning will start off in the high 60s and quickly warm up to 83 degrees by noon. By about 4 p.m., the high will be 90 in metro Atlanta. A partly cloudy sky will stick around throughout.

Because Juneteenth falls on Monday, many of the festivities are taking place during the weekend. And that’s a good thing, according to Lopez, because storms are brewing.

Monday morning, an area of low pressure will settle into the southeast of the country. Widespread showers will accompany it into Georgia. A dip in temperatures will also be obvious.

“Nothing moving in to kick this low (pressure) out until the end of next week,” Lopez said Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 80s Monday but will decrease into the high 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, the first day of summer.

