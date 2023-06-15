BreakingNews
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth celebrations and Pride Weekend

Things to Do
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Juneteenth falls on Monday, so you’ll find several celebrations happening this weekend with activities including a parade, storytelling, live entertainment and more. Or head to Smyrna, which is celebrating Pride Weekend with a festival, parade and 5K Freedom Run.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W. NW, Atlanta.

Head to the 11th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival for a parade, 5K Freedom Run, drum circle, Miss Juneteenth Pageant and more.

James Taylor

8 p.m. Friday, June 16. $35 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Catch Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor and his All-Star Band as they bring their tour to State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. $50, $60 day of the event (if available). Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy your choice of over 150 beers and over 25 wine options, mimosas, ready-to-drink cocktails and hard seltzers as Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip provide entertainment. The event is for guests 21 and up.

Cobb

Juneteenth Powder Springs

2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free admission and parking. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr., Powder Springs.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Powder Springs with storytelling, a history tent, vendors, a motorcycle show and more.

2023 Pride Weekend

Credit: From smyrnaisfabulous.org

Credit: From smyrnaisfabulous.org

6 p.m.-8 p.m. kickoff party. Friday, June 16. $75. Vineyard Wine Market, 1295 W. Spring St. #100, Smyrna. noon-6 p.m. festival. Saturday, June 17. Free. Smyrna Market Village, 2840 Atlanta Road, Atlanta. 678-570-1332.

Start Smyrna’s Pride Weekend with a Friday drag show, open bar and complimentary apps and attend the family-friendly Saturday festival with a DJ, kids’ activities, food and vendors.

“Head Over Heels: The Musical”

8 p.m. Friday, June 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, plus additional dates. $110 table for four. Marietta Theatre Company, 12 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 678-664-9343.

Laugh along to an exuberant celebration of love set to the music of the ‘80s band The Go-Go’s.

DeKalb

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free. Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-482-3828.

Attend DeKalb County Public Library’s Juneteenth celebration for readings, food, poetry, stories and a screening of the PBS documentary: “Juneteenth Jamboree: How We’re Celebrating Now.”

“The Bachelor: A Double Date with Death”

Credit: From petitevioletterestaurant.com

Credit: From petitevioletterestaurant.com

6:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, plus additional dates. $75 plus fees. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.

Have fun with this unique and hilarious murder mystery that features live actors and audience participation paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food and a glass of wine.

Board Game Night

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free with donations appreciated. North Shallowford Road Annex 4470, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401.

Bring some board games from home or play some of the available games in this event that’s sponsored by Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

North Fulton

Breakfast with Butterflies

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

10 a.m.-noon. Sunday, June 18. $25 general public, $15 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Start your morning with exclusive access to CNC’s Butterfly Encounter, enjoy a light breakfast and explore the grounds.

run4DAD 5K and 1 Mile Walk

7 a.m. race day registration and number pick-up, 7:40 a.m. 1 Mile

Fun Run/Walk start, 8 a.m. 5K start, 9:10 a.m. Tot Trot start, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Sunday, June 18. $35 5K, $40 on race day, $20 1 Mile Walk, $15 Tot Trot, $20 for prostate cancer survivors. Wills Park Pool parking lot, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.

Run to benefit ProstAware, a Georgia non-profit dedicated to prostate cancer awareness and education for men and their loved ones. The 5K distance is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race-certified course.

Trails and Ales

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. $5 non-residents, $15 for ages 21 and up. Preston Ridge Community Center Greenway entrance, 3655 Preston Ridge Road Suite 100, Alpharetta. 678-297-6194.

Start with social activities and educational bike instructions on safety and then enjoy a 20-mile trail ride that ends at Jekyll Brewery off Marconi, which will host a post-race social.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Summer Porch Jam

6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Free. Friday, June 16. Old Town Suwanee, Main Street, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Stroll from venue to venue to enjoy a variety of musicians and visit food and beverage trucks.

Juneteenth - Sugar Hill

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free admission. Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 678-562-5321.

Attend a Juneteenth event with live entertainment, music, family games, vendors, a kids’ zone, food trucks and a $1,000 scholarship award.

Movie in the Park: “Moana”

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 16. Free. Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

Bring the family and some chairs or blankets to watch “Moana” outdoors.

