15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth celebrations and Pride Weekend

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Juneteenth falls on Monday, so you’ll find several celebrations happening this weekend with activities including a parade, storytelling, live entertainment and more. Or head to Smyrna, which is celebrating Pride Weekend with a festival, parade and 5K Freedom Run.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W. NW, Atlanta.

Head to the 11th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival for a parade, 5K Freedom Run, drum circle, Miss Juneteenth Pageant and more.

James Taylor

8 p.m. Friday, June 16. $35 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Catch Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Taylor and his All-Star Band as they bring their tour to State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. $50, $60 day of the event (if available). Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy your choice of over 150 beers and over 25 wine options, mimosas, ready-to-drink cocktails and hard seltzers as Davis and the Love and DJ Qtip provide entertainment. The event is for guests 21 and up.

Cobb

Juneteenth Powder Springs

2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free admission and parking. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr., Powder Springs.

Celebrate Juneteenth in Powder Springs with storytelling, a history tent, vendors, a motorcycle show and more.

2023 Pride Weekend

6 p.m.-8 p.m. kickoff party. Friday, June 16. $75. Vineyard Wine Market, 1295 W. Spring St. #100, Smyrna. noon-6 p.m. festival. Saturday, June 17. Free. Smyrna Market Village, 2840 Atlanta Road, Atlanta. 678-570-1332.

Start Smyrna’s Pride Weekend with a Friday drag show, open bar and complimentary apps and attend the family-friendly Saturday festival with a DJ, kids’ activities, food and vendors.

“Head Over Heels: The Musical”

8 p.m. Friday, June 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, plus additional dates. $110 table for four. Marietta Theatre Company, 12 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 678-664-9343.

Laugh along to an exuberant celebration of love set to the music of the ‘80s band The Go-Go’s.

DeKalb

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free. Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 770-482-3828.

Attend DeKalb County Public Library’s Juneteenth celebration for readings, food, poetry, stories and a screening of the PBS documentary: “Juneteenth Jamboree: How We’re Celebrating Now.”

“The Bachelor: A Double Date with Death”

6:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, plus additional dates. $75 plus fees. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.

Have fun with this unique and hilarious murder mystery that features live actors and audience participation paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food and a glass of wine.

Board Game Night

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free with donations appreciated. North Shallowford Road Annex 4470, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401.

Bring some board games from home or play some of the available games in this event that’s sponsored by Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

North Fulton

Breakfast with Butterflies

10 a.m.-noon. Sunday, June 18. $25 general public, $15 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Start your morning with exclusive access to CNC’s Butterfly Encounter, enjoy a light breakfast and explore the grounds.

run4DAD 5K and 1 Mile Walk

7 a.m. race day registration and number pick-up, 7:40 a.m. 1 Mile

Fun Run/Walk start, 8 a.m. 5K start, 9:10 a.m. Tot Trot start, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Sunday, June 18. $35 5K, $40 on race day, $20 1 Mile Walk, $15 Tot Trot, $20 for prostate cancer survivors. Wills Park Pool parking lot, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta.

Run to benefit ProstAware, a Georgia non-profit dedicated to prostate cancer awareness and education for men and their loved ones. The 5K distance is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race-certified course.

Trails and Ales

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. $5 non-residents, $15 for ages 21 and up. Preston Ridge Community Center Greenway entrance, 3655 Preston Ridge Road Suite 100, Alpharetta. 678-297-6194.

Start with social activities and educational bike instructions on safety and then enjoy a 20-mile trail ride that ends at Jekyll Brewery off Marconi, which will host a post-race social.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Summer Porch Jam

6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Free. Friday, June 16. Old Town Suwanee, Main Street, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Stroll from venue to venue to enjoy a variety of musicians and visit food and beverage trucks.

Juneteenth - Sugar Hill

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Free admission. Sugar Hill City Hall, 5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 678-562-5321.

Attend a Juneteenth event with live entertainment, music, family games, vendors, a kids’ zone, food trucks and a $1,000 scholarship award.

Movie in the Park: “Moana”

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 16. Free. Grayson City Ampavilion, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

Bring the family and some chairs or blankets to watch “Moana” outdoors.