Georgia under a freeze watch Friday and Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch at 5:29 a.m. on Thursday valid from Friday 11 p.m. until Saturday 9 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS adds to expect, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible for southeast GA and most of inland northeast FL."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," adds the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."