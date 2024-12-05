Freeze warning affecting Georgia Friday

On Thursday at 1:58 p.m. a freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Friday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce and Ware counties.

The NWS comments, "For the Freeze Warning tonight, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch for southeast GA and most of inland northeast FL, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," explains the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."