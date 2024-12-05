Breaking: Prosecutors move to drop charges against six more defendants in YSL case
Freeze warning affecting Georgia Friday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

On Thursday at 1:58 p.m. a freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Friday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce and Ware counties.

The NWS comments, "For the Freeze Warning tonight, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch for southeast GA and most of inland northeast FL, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," explains the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

