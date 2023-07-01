SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Isolated storms, searing temps during holiday weekend

A wet and scorching weekend is in view ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Saturday morning will start in the low 70s, which is right about average for this time of year. A few overnight showers will pop up in North Georgia and clear before sunrise.

Temperatures will quickly rise to the mid-80s by the late morning before storms begin to impact parts of the state.

“We’re going to have some scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on periodically through the weekend,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Where showers do pop up, Nitz projects they will be strong. Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts should be expected.

“Very heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning,” he added.

In storm-free locations, temperatures will climb up into the mid and high 90s. Areas experiencing rain will see lower temperatures due to cloud coverage.

Atlanta will experience a high of 95 degrees and heat index values in the triple digits, while parts of northwest and West Georgia will see highs up to 98 and even 100. The average for this time of year is 89 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect from Saturday morning until Sunday evening for nearly all of Georgia’s counties. According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

The agency reminds residents to keep hydrated, remain in cool and shaded areas, and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

The warm weather pattern will continue into Sunday and the start of the week.

A high of 91 degrees is projected for the Fourth of July holiday. Those running in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race should expect high temperatures and thunderstorms. Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after the race.

After Tuesday, temperatures will start decreasing back to average. Nitz projects that scattered thunderstorms will persist until at least Thursday, with the chance of rain staying between 40% and 60%.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.