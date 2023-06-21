What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race

In just two weeks, on July 4th, runners from around the metro area — and around the world — will set off in the world’s largest 10k race.

“There is only one Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” Atlanta Track Club vice president of marketing and communications Jay Holder said. “And we’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.”

For more than 50 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people participating in their first-ever event. And that inclusivity is what has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

Here’s what you should know ahead of the big day:

Confirm your registration

Runners can confirm their registration and submit their check-in pass on the Atlanta Track Club site.

Get your race number

Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered will need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix. It will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., July 2-3, in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

The expo is a free, two-day event that allows runners to pick up their bibs ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

You’ll need to present an ID and your check-in pass, which you can find in your Track Club haku account. A friend or family member can pick up your number for you, but they’ll need the same items (a photo or copy of your ID will work).

Course maps

The course for the Peachtree Road Race hasn’t changed much over the years. Runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Track Club has detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), race course and finish area available for download on its site.

Start waves

Start wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves.

Crossing the finish line

As Piedmont Park comes into view, runners will feel the thrill of accomplishment. But the end of the race is just the start of the fun.

As the first runners cross the finish line, the official 2023 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt will be revealed. The T-shirts are coveted mementos of the big day, and longtime participants often have collections of T-shirts from races past.

Once you’ve received your T-shirt and some refreshments — courtesy of Publix — you can have your picture taken by MarathonFoto, then make your way to the family meeting area. Atlanta Track Club members will meet up at Park Tavern for chilled Monday Night Brewing beer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get water on the course?

Yes. There will be hydration stations and water sprays along the course.

Does the course have a time limit?

Yes, the course will officially close at 11 a.m. It is also a timed event.

Is the course closed to traffic?

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

What’s not allowed on the course?

Pets, iPods or mp3 players, wheeled conveyance including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates are not allowed.

Can I bring a backpack?

Participants are not permitted to run/walk with a backpack.