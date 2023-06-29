15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: 20,000 Beers Under the Sea, fireworks and more

Looking for something to do this weekend before the Fourth of July? Several communities are holding early celebrations with music, fireworks and other activities if you’d like to go ahead and get into the spirit. Or stay cool inside Georgia Aquarium and sample local and national beers at the 20,000 Beers Under the Sea event.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

Look Up Atlanta

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1. $10 general admission, $50 VIP. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W NW, Atlanta.

Watch fireworks hosted by the Georgia World Congress Center, purchase food and beverages, and enjoy activities from Atlanta’s top sports teams and music from the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

20,000 Beers Under the Sea

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, July 30. $85 non-members, $75 members. No tickets sold at the door. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000.

Enjoy unlimited samples of local and national beers, seltzers and ciders as well as entry into the aquarium, a Wolfgang Puck catered buffet and a live band and DJ. All proceeds benefit Georgia Aquarium’s education programs.

“Dreamgirls”

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2. $39-$65. Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech, 349 Ferst Dr. NW, Atlanta. 404-894-9600.

Join the Dreamgirls, three singers who are navigating the highs and lows of life, love and fame.

Cobb

Caffeine and Octane

9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 1. Free, premium spectator reserved parking $15. Town Center at Cobb, parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. 770-965-9179.

Come see cars of every make and model. You’re also welcome to display your own car. This month’s event focuses on Jeeps.

Bluegrass & Butterflies

5 p.m. doors open, 5:30 p.m. band starts. Friday, June 30. $30 non-members, $25 members, free for children 2 and under. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.

Tap your toes along to bluegrass music from the Hired Hands, explore the Butterfly Exhibit and buy food and beverages from The Nest Kennesaw.

Movies at the Strand: “My Fair Lady”

8 p.m. Friday June 30. $12. The Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the 1964 classic film “My Fair Lady” with Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins and Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle. Come a half hour before showtime for a free organ concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

DeKalb

Free First Saturday

11 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 1. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Meet in the eco-classroom to learn about beautiful birds in a program designed for all ages.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. attraction hours, 9:30 p.m. drone and light show and fireworks. Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 4, plus additional dates. $39.95 attractions ticket, $34.95 child, including drone and light show. $5 and up, drone and light show only. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Celebrate the 4th with a new Music Across America Light Show followed by a patriotic fireworks finale.

Ari Collective

9:15 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 1. $26.70. Eddie’s Attic, 515 North McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Listen to music from the Ari Collective, which includes genres such as pop, rock, blues and folk.

North Fulton

Kidz Bop

6 p.m. Saturday, July 1. $25 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5013.

Take your kids to see the Kidz Bop Never Stop Live Tour, where they’ll sing songs including “As It Was,” “About That Time” and “Anti-Hero.”

Let It Snow!

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. Free. Alpharetta Branch of the Fulton County Library System, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 404-613-6735.

Throw snowballs at the target and build a snowman as the library’s porch is transformed into a snowy wonderland.

Outdoor Fitness

10 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Take a one-hour free yoga class to improve your flexibility, muscle tone, strength and stress management.

Gwinnett

Prelude to the Fourth

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 30. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Spread out on the Lawrenceville Lawn with blankets and chairs for an evening of live music, inflatables, face painting, an aerialist, ax throwing and more. A fireworks show will wrap up the evening. Bring a canned food or two or a monetary donation for the Lawrenceville Co-Op. If you donate, you’ll be entered into a raffle for door prizes.

Flicks on the Green: “Back to the Future”

7 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Watch “Back to the Future” and let your kids play soccer in a YMCA-hosted activity.

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

8 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office) or 770-626-2464 (tickets.)

Watch a performance from this popular Mexican banda group, whose album Qué Bendición reached number one on the Billboard Latin album chart in the U.S.