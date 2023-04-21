FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Clouds to build this afternoon ahead of weekend showers

On all accounts but one, weather in metro Atlanta this week has been stellar.
Friday should continue in the pattern of above-average temperatures, sunshine and dry conditions, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. It will be the perfect weather to enjoy time outdoors, for everyone except seasonal allergy sufferers.
The pollen count was in the extremely high range Thursday at 3,417 pollen particles per cubic meter of air, mostly thanks to trees like mulberry, pine and hickory. That’s not typical for this late in the season, when pollen levels are usually past their peaks, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, the organization that tracks the daily count.
Thursday was the latest date the city has recorded a pollen count above 3,000 since record keeping began more than 30 years ago, the allergy organization said.
Pollen levels are expected to remain extremely high Friday, but Monahan said it will still be a nice day. After a comfortable start in the low 60s, Atlanta is headed for a projected high of 82 degrees, which is seven degrees above average for this time of year.
“A few more clouds around this afternoon, and that’s going to lead us into some weekend rain chances, but not today,” he said. “We’re going to stay nice and dry for the afternoon and even into early this evening. If you’ve got evening plans after work tonight, (you) should be just fine.”
Showers will fire up early Saturday morning, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder around daybreak, according to Monahan. He is not expecting any severe weather, and a 40% chance of rain will start to drop off after lunch.
“By lunchtime that rain is pushing out, sunshine is pushing in, and we’ve got a cooler afternoon in your Saturday forecast,” he said. Instead of the 80s, Atlanta is looking at highs in the low 70s.
The sunshine and cooler weather should continue into Sunday, when morning lows are expected to drop into the 40s behind a cold front.
