FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Clouds to build this afternoon ahead of weekend showers

“A few more clouds around this afternoon, and that’s going to lead us into some weekend rain chances, but not today,” he said. “We’re going to stay nice and dry for the afternoon and even into early this evening. If you’ve got evening plans after work tonight, (you) should be just fine.”

Showers will fire up early Saturday morning, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder around daybreak, according to Monahan. He is not expecting any severe weather, and a 40% chance of rain will start to drop off after lunch.

“By lunchtime that rain is pushing out, sunshine is pushing in, and we’ve got a cooler afternoon in your Saturday forecast,” he said. Instead of the 80s, Atlanta is looking at highs in the low 70s.

The sunshine and cooler weather should continue into Sunday, when morning lows are expected to drop into the 40s behind a cold front.

