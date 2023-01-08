ajc logo
UGA national championship game preview section: In Sunday’s AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are in L.A. getting ready to defend their national championship, and the AJC is there with them. And so are a bunch of UGA fans.

Today’s ePaper edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings you all the news of what it’s like in L.A. for fans and the team, from the front page to our special 14-page section previewing Monday’s big game.

Among the highlights in the Sunday AJC ePaper:

  • Dozens of photos from L.A. of the Dawgs and the Frogs as they met the media, plus Georgia players getting their first work on the field at SoFi Stadium and a taste of what fans are experience as they paint L.A. red (and black)
  • Columnist Mark Bradley examining how Kirby Smart has made UGA the envy of the college football world.
  • Columnist Michael Cunningham says Georgia’s abundance of “blue chip” recruits makes it the favorite to win Monday.
  • Bulldogs beat reporter Chip Towers explains why Stetson Bennett already ranks among the all-time elite quarterbacks at Georgia.
  • Sportswriter Gabriel Burns takes an in-depth look at how incredible resilience and a dangerous quarterback give TCU a real chance at winning.
  • As for the Dawgs, experience and talent are what make the heavy favorite.
  • Defensive lineman Jalen Carter is expected to be selected near the top of the NFL draft, but this Dawg feels he still has something to prove.
  • TCU players and coaches said at media day that they know they’ll need a flawless offensive showing to top Georgia.
  • Why Kirby Smart’s parents won’t be at Monday’s game – and how rare that is.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

ON MONDAY VISIT AJC.COM – ALL NIGHT LONG

We’ll be posting live updates throughout Monday night from in and around SoFi Stadium. You can also follow the action through our Game Tracker. Just before kick-off, learn more about the matchup between TCU and UGA. And be sure to return after the game for our exclusive interviews, our insightful commentary and our award-winning photography and videos.

ExploreContinuing coverage of the CFB national championship game on AJC.com

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

