UGA national championship game preview section: In Sunday’s AJC ePaper

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are in L.A. getting ready to defend their national championship, and the AJC is there with them. And so are a bunch of UGA fans.
Today’s ePaper edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings you all the news of what it’s like in L.A. for fans and the team, from the front page to our special 14-page section previewing Monday’s big game.
Among the highlights in the Sunday AJC ePaper:
- Dozens of photos from L.A. of the Dawgs and the Frogs as they met the media, plus Georgia players getting their first work on the field at SoFi Stadium and a taste of what fans are experience as they paint L.A. red (and black)
- Columnist Mark Bradley examining how Kirby Smart has made UGA the envy of the college football world.
- Columnist Michael Cunningham says Georgia’s abundance of “blue chip” recruits makes it the favorite to win Monday.
- Bulldogs beat reporter Chip Towers explains why Stetson Bennett already ranks among the all-time elite quarterbacks at Georgia.
- Sportswriter Gabriel Burns takes an in-depth look at how incredible resilience and a dangerous quarterback give TCU a real chance at winning.
- As for the Dawgs, experience and talent are what make the heavy favorite.
- Defensive lineman Jalen Carter is expected to be selected near the top of the NFL draft, but this Dawg feels he still has something to prove.
- TCU players and coaches said at media day that they know they’ll need a flawless offensive showing to top Georgia.
- Why Kirby Smart’s parents won’t be at Monday’s game – and how rare that is.
