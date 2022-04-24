ajc logo
Sunday ePaper: Sports Insider examines youth sports leagues’ challenges

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper keeps you updated on the latest sports news, with comprehensive coverage in our weekly Sports Insider magazine.

This week’s 66-page Sports Insider includes a look at youth sports across the country that are facing a shortage of officials and referees. One of the big reasons: increasing verbal and even physical abuse from parents.

Our weekly sports magazine brings you the best coverage of live events, plus in-depth storytelling that goes beyond the scores.

Also in this issue of Sports Insider, you’ll find a guide to the draft needs and opportunities for every NFL team.

In Sunday’s ePaper you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the latest on the Braves.

Credit: AJC

