Back in bloom — Find the opening of the Masters and baseball season in today’s ePaper

040722 Augusta: Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Friday marks an extraordinary sports day, from the start of The Masters first round Thursday morning to the Atlanta Braves opening the 2022 baseball season as the sun set over Truist Park.

In exclusive stories and photos, the ePaper provides full coverage of the action on Thursday and a look at what’s ahead for the weekend in the Masters Extra and the Braves After the Game. Coverage from Augusta National will continue in the daily ePaper, with updates on ajc.com, until the green jacket is awarded for 2022. The AJC will also give subscribers exclusive After the Game coverage following each Braves game this season.

