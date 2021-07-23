Visit Chateau Elan for a night of sunset stargazing

Guests are invited to meet the astronomy expert in front of the winery. After a brief introduction to stargazing, the expert will walk through the equipment. Then they’ll give an overview of the lunar subjects guests will view. Guests can ask questions at any time.

“The only equipment you will need for this experience is your curiosity and excitement,” the website said.

9 p.m., various dates Aug-Dec.

Chateau Elan: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton

Complimentary for overnight guests; rooms begin at $489 per night