Visit Chateau Elan for a night of sunset stargazing

Star-gazers have a new place they can go for optimal views. They’ll have to leave metro Atlanta, but it’ll likely be worth the drive.
Chateau Elan Winery & Resort recently debuted a new activity: sunset stargazing.
The 3,500-acre spot of I-85 in Braselton is offering the complimentary activity to overnight guests. Astronomy experts will lead guests to view constellations, lunar eclipses and other astronomical events. According to an email the “trendy experience allows resort guests to channel their cosmic energy and explore their astrology signs.”
Chateau Elan has a schedule of prime stargazing dates online. The dates are meant to correspond with the monthly moon cycle and other astronomical events. The 60-minute activity will begin soon after sunset, weather permitting.
- August 12th, Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks
- August 15th, First Quarter Moon
- August 18th, Mars-Mercury Conjunction
- September 13th, First Quarter Moon
- October 8th, Draconid Meteor Shower
- October 13th, First Quarter Moon
- November 11th, First Quarter Moon
- November 19th, Partial Lunar Eclipse
- December 11th, First Quarter Moon
Guests are invited to meet the astronomy expert in front of the winery. After a brief introduction to stargazing, the expert will walk through the equipment. Then they’ll give an overview of the lunar subjects guests will view. Guests can ask questions at any time.
“The only equipment you will need for this experience is your curiosity and excitement,” the website said.
Chateau Elan Sunset Stargazing
9 p.m., various dates Aug-Dec.
Chateau Elan: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr., Braselton
Complimentary for overnight guests; rooms begin at $489 per night