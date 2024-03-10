Barnsley Resort: An 1840s Georgia estate with all the modern amenities

If you’re looking to get away for the weekend, you don’t want to spend half your time getting there. That’s what makes Barnsley Resort an ideal destination — it has something for everyone and is only about 1½ hours north of Atlanta.

Barnsley’s 3,000 acres off Interstate 75 are filled with nature, history, activities, pampering and Southern cuisine.

What to do

Equine experiences

Getting around Barnsley is easy — you can park the car and never need it again until you leave.

If exploring on two feet or two wheels makes you tired, try striding atop a four-legged friend. For those who know how to ride, guided tours of the resort are available. Beginners, meanwhile, can take lessons at the corral to learn proper riding position, steering and stopping a horse.

Even small children who might be afraid to get in the saddle can still interact with the animals. For $40, they can paint a horse — literally. Kids ages 3-10 can apply nontoxic paint to one of the gentle creatures.

Reservations are required and recommended before arrival.

Credit: Barnsley Resort Credit: Barnsley Resort

The 3 A’s: air rifles, archery and axe throwing

Air rifles: Older participants will learn safety and techniques to hit both paper and spinner targets using gas piston air rifles. Younger shooters will be issued a Daisy Red Ryder. Don’t worry, they won’t put their eye out. Participants must be at least 5 years old, and all shooters under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Archery: A fun activity for the whole family, archery classes will teach traditional skills using modern equipment. Compete against one another or just be excited to learn the sport.

Axe throwing: This introduction to a fast growing activity will help you look like a pro when you’re with friends at one of Atlanta’s intown venues. This 45-minute class will teach you safety and techniques.

Manor House Ruins and Gardens tour

Godfrey Barnsley came to America in 1824 and made his fortune in cotton and the shipping business. He was one of the South’s most affuent men. He began building the villa, called Woodlands, in the 1840s for his wife, Julia, but she didn’t live long enough to see its completion.

A tornado tore the roof off the main house in 1906. After financial problems, the Barnsley’s descendents sold the estate at auction in 1942. The house and gardens fell into ruin and stayed that way for nearly 40 years, until purchased by Prince Hubertus Fugger of Bavaria. He restored the gardens to include more than 200 varieties of roses.

The gardens and a museum opened to the public in 1991, with an expanded resort opening in 1999. In the early 2000s, Prince Fugger sold the resort to a North Georgia family, who turned it into the charming vacation destination it is now.

Where to stay

Inn at Barnsley Resort: The three story inn, inspired by British architect Edwin Lutyens, has 55 guest rooms and suites.

Cottages: You can choose from one-bedroom Arbor Cottages to four-bedroom Manor Cottages, which include porches and a shared living room. Estate Cottages are designed for family gatherings, weddings or a girls weekend. They sleep between six and 18 people, and include a kitchen.

Credit: Barnsley Resort Credit: Barnsley Resort

Where to eat

Woodlands Grill: “A meal at Woodlands Grill is like a warm hug from a friend,” the resort’s website states. You’ll enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner in hunting lodge atmosphere with views of the golf course.

Rice House: Originally the home of Rome’s Rice family, the house was later relocated to Barnsley Resort. The menu rotates, featuring ingredients grown onsite or within 150 miles of the restaurant.

Beer Garden: For visitors who prefer beef brisket sandwiches or pizza, the Beer Garden is a must. Grab a beer and a table under the stars, or stop by in the morning for a grab-and-go breakfast.

With its cottages, farm, lake, golf course and spa, Barnsley is a small village with everything you need to enjoy a week away from the stress of everyday life. The best part is you’ll use less than half a tank of gas to get there and back.

IF YOU GO

Barnsley Resort

Address: 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville 30103

Phone: 770-773-7480 (local), 1-877-773-2447 (toll-free)

Website: barnsleyresort.com