5 outdoor adventure destinations that are close to home

Blue Heron Adventure Park: Zip across the Chattahoochee from Georgia to Alabama and then back again on the only dual zip line that connects two states. Along the way, you’ll travel 12 stories above the water.

For a girls’ trip… Savannah, GA

About a four-hour drive from Atlanta

Savannah Slow Ride: Get your group of girlfriends on a 15-person bicycle for a fun workout while you see Savannah’s sights. You’ll have a professional tour guide who also serves as a DJ for your ride, and you can choose a tour that suits your group’s interests, including a bar hop, a historical sites trip and a “Boos Cruise” ghost story tour.

River Street: The half-mile long River Street is paved with cobblestones, and a walk along it is filled with plenty to do and see. You’ll find many monuments along the way, such as the Waving Girl Statue, which is based on Florence Martus, a Savannah native who for 44 years waved to ships as they entered the harbor. Plenty of shops, galleries and restaurants are located on the street when you’re ready to take a break.

For a romantic weekend… Asheville, NC

About a three-hour and 45-minute drive from Atlanta

Biltmore Gardens: The historic Biltmore home, built in 1895, has thousands of acres of gardens and grounds. Stroll along and enjoy their natural beauty, which is especially evident in the spring. For an even more romantic experience, snuggle up on a one-hour carriage ride through the grounds.

Chimney Rock State Park: Enjoy dramatic mountain scenery at Chimney Rock State Park, which has a 315-foot spire overlooking Lake Lure and Hickory Nut Gorge. Pack a romantic picnic and enjoy some quiet time in the park, or pop the question at the top of the spire. In addition to making some fabulous memories, you can also hire a photographer or have a friend meet you afterward to take some beautiful engagement photos.

For families… Greenville, SC

About a two-hour and 40-minute drive from Atlanta

Falls Park on the Reedy: Located on the Reedy River in downtown Greenville, Falls Park has beautiful river and waterfall views and has been named as a top park in the U.S. by Tripadvisor. It’s the site of dozens of small gardens as well as many family-friendly events, including the Upstate Shakespeare Festival and showings of classic movies. Along the way, you’ll cross the 345-foot Liberty Bridge, which is curved and supported by cables. Before you go, download a helpful guide book that has some kids’ activities in it as well.

Mice on Main: Take the kids to downtown Greenville, which has plenty of shops and restaurants to stop at, and search for the nine bronze mice on Main Street. Each has its own look and character and is hidden in a surprising place. Kids will love searching for them, and you can get online hints at the website if you need some help.

For hikers… Chattanooga, TN

Big Daddy Loop on the Bluff Trail: The 10-mile Big Daddy Loop is composed of seven trails on Lookout Mountain and, according to RootsRated.com, it’s one of the most popular trail runs in Chattanooga. You’ll be able to see great views of the valley’s rolling hills, and RootsRated recommends hiking in the late afternoon for the best lighting.

Cumberland Trail: An 8.3-mile stretch of the North Chickamauga Section of the Cumberland Trail is challenging but well worth the effort. You’ll traverse steep slopes but will see waterfalls, rapids, pools and interesting rock formations along the way.