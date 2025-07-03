Explore Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

Lake Lanier is the largest lake in Georgia, with more than 690 miles of shoreline in Hall, Forsyth, Dawson, Gwinnett and Lumpkin counties. It is one of the Army Corps’ most popular lakes, tallying millions of visitors every year.

Under the agreements, signed Monday, Forsyth County will help manage Keith’s Bridge, Long Hollow and Two Mile Creek parks and Hall County will oversee Little River, Robinson and Mountain View parks. Local law enforcement or other employees will patrol the parks and manage traffic and parking, while the Army Corps will continue to maintain the grounds and structures.

Documents indicate Hall County’s agreement lasts a year, while Forsyth’s lasts two years. Both counties would like to lease the parks for a longer term, according to county commission documents and meeting presentations.

Army Corps employees and volunteers will also staff Burton Mill Park near Buford from Friday through Monday only. Van Pugh North and South, which are among the busiest parks, will remain closed.

After President Donald Trump took office in January and instituted layoffs across the federal government, a few probationary park rangers got fired, and others took early retirement packages, said Travis England, a spokesperson for the Army Corps district headquartered in Mobile, Alabama. The district last month was granted some exemptions to a federal hiring freeze for new rangers, but they must complete training before active duty, according to a news release.

“We’re really excited to be able to partner with these local counties more,” England said. “It’s always our intent to have as many of these parks open as possible.

“We’re still dealing with a pretty extreme staffing shortage, which is why these parks were closed in the first place.”

With sunny, warm weather in the forecast, England said he expects most of Lake Lanier’s parks to fill up Friday through Sunday.

“The lake’s going to be extremely packed all weekend long,” he said.

Forsyth and Hall counties were already managing some other parks and access points on Lake Lanier through long-term leases or staffing them through shorter-term agreements with the Army Corps.

Most people don’t care which government runs the parks, Forsyth County spokesperson Russell Brown said — they just want to access the amenities. Forsyth is one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, he noted, meaning more locals flocking to the lake.

“The more space there is for parks, the better, especially heading into an Independence Day weekend where people from not only here in Forsyth County but all over the state of Georgia are coming to Lake Lanier,” he said. “The more areas they have to do that in a public space, the better for everybody to have a better experience.”

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, and state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, helped broker the agreements, Forsyth County commissioners said at a recent meeting. Officials from both counties said the goal was to open the parks for the Fourth of July.

“It has been a tremendous example of how various agencies can work together for the betterment of our community,” Assistant Forsyth County Manager Tony Tarnacki said.