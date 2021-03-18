Here are all the winners of AJC’s 2021 Top Workplaces awards

For the 2021 Top Workplaces rankings, 3,268 companies were nominated or asked to participate after metro Atlanta employees responded to print and online solicitations that began appearing in August.
For the past 11 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its partner, Philadelphia-based Energage, have surveyed Greater Atlanta employees to determine the area’s top workplaces. Energage, an employee research and consulting firm, utilizes a scientific survey process to determine the top large, midsize and small companies.
Energage surveyed 244 companies that agreed to participate in the no-cost program. These companies represent 56,160 workers in the Atlanta region, including 34,031 of whom responded to the survey.
Any public, private, nonprofit, or governmental employer with a minimum of 50 employees in the 17-county metro region was eligible.
Based on employee feedback scores, the top 175 includes:
- 19 large companies (out of 22 participants with 500 or more employees)
- ·70 midsize companies (out of 88 participants with 150-499 employees)
- 86 small companies (out of 135 participants with 149 or fewer employees)
Employers are ranked in groups of similar size, and those that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces.
The winners were honored at the 2021 AJC Top Workplaces event on March 18.
General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, which is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, but has 542 employees in metro Atlanta, is the AJC’s Top Workplace 2021 in the large size category.
Supreme Lending Southeast Regional Office – which is ranked as the AJC’s top mid-sized workplace for the first time – had a 75% increase in mortgage loan closings for the year, despite the upheaval created by the coronavirus, said Pat Flood, regional operating partner.
At Cornerstone Christian Academy – this year’s AJC’s top workplace in the small business category – parents and staff say they’ve found the right combination of rigor and love.
READ MORE ABOUT THESE COMPANIES AND OTHERS
34,000 metro workers tell why their employers are tops
Brasfield & Gorrie proud of relationships with employees, customers
The next 4 large workplaces after our winner
Supreme Lending has record year
THE NEXT FOUR: Midsize Workplace Category
Cornerstone Christian Academy strives for a balance of rigor and love