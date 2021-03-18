Here are all the winners of AJC’s 2021 Top Workplaces awards

19 large companies (out of 22 participants with 500 or more employees)

·70 midsize companies (out of 88 participants with 150-499 employees)

86 small companies (out of 135 participants with 149 or fewer employees)

Employers are ranked in groups of similar size, and those that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces.

The winners were honored at the 2021 AJC Top Workplaces event on March 18.

General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, which is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, but has 542 employees in metro Atlanta, is the AJC’s Top Workplace 2021 in the large size category.

Supreme Lending Southeast Regional Office – which is ranked as the AJC’s top mid-sized workplace for the first time – had a 75% increase in mortgage loan closings for the year, despite the upheaval created by the coronavirus, said Pat Flood, regional operating partner.

At Cornerstone Christian Academy – this year’s AJC’s top workplace in the small business category – parents and staff say they’ve found the right combination of rigor and love.

