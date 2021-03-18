34,000 metro workers tell why their employers are tops

· 19 large companies (out of 22 participants with 500 or more employees)

· 70 midsize companies (out of 88 participants with 150-499 employees)

· 86 small companies (out of 135 participants with 149 or fewer employees)

Employers are ranked in groups of similar size, and those that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces.

This year’s rankings include 59 newcomers, including the Atlanta Hawks and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

Also this year, Special Awards were given to companies in each size category based on standout scores of specific survey statements.

The survey gathers responses to 24 factors covering seven areas, including organizational health factors relating to workplace culture.

Questions cover employee engagement, company leadership, and the basics, such as pay, benefits, training, and expectations.

Employee survey statements determine which companies are the Top Workplaces. The positivity values show how strongly each statement correlates with how employees in metro Atlanta rate their workplaces.

The closer the importance is to 100 percent, the more positive employees feel about the statement.

At least 35 percent of a company’s employees based in metro Atlanta must respond to the survey. Employers with 85 or fewer metro Atlanta workers must have at least 30 responders.

Energage also ran statistical tests to identify questionable results and disqualify any employers.