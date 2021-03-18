THE NEXT FOUR: Midsize Workplace Category

Explore See all the AJC Top Workplace winners for 2021 here

The East Cobb office has a Peloton bike and shower room. Other perks include special events, marking Cinco de Mayo and Halloween, as well as a complimentary photo session with Santa each December.

Since last March, when the magnitude of the pandemic just started to come into focus, the company has been using digital platforms for its weekly sales meeting, new agent training, and meetings between closing attorneys and agents. Agents have been averaging more than 750 Zoom logins a month.

Dorsey Alston, Realtors was the AJC’s Top Workplace in the midsize category in 2020.

3. Windham Brannon

Founded in 1957, Windham Brannon is recognized as a leader in providing audits, tax work, accounting, and advisory services to businesses, not-for-profits, and high-worth individuals. Women make up half of the firm’s leadership team and half of its shareholders, a rarity in the male-dominated field of accounting.

The firm prides itself on promoting leadership and growth from within. Each employee has a personal coach to assist him or her in creating an individualized career path. Windham Brannon also has its own internal leadership academy that assists potential partner candidates in learning all aspects of running a CPA firm, including key performance metrics, business development, personal development, and personal branding.

Its 163 employees are offered bonus opportunities, five weeks of paid time off, paid continuing professional education and training, and access to two employee assistance programs as part of the firm’s benefits package.

The firm is involved in the community, volunteering to raise money for organizations such as Bosley’s Place, a rescue orphanage for underage puppies, and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. It supports other community endeavors, including The Giving Kitchen, Lost N Found Youth, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, MUST Ministries, and Chattahoochee RiverKeeper.

4. Real Floors, Inc.

Headquartered in Marietta, privately owned Real Floors, Inc. has 392 employees nationwide and 184 in metro Atlanta. Founded in 1987, the company specializes in flooring, drywall, and painting and has four metro Atlanta locations.

It has been named a Top Workplace since 2015, a recognition based on surveys of its employees.

Real Floors boasts of being the premier wholesale flooring specialist in the Southeast.

The company’s leadership promotes a strong family atmosphere and offers a benefits package designed to show employees the value placed on their contributions. This includes the company contributing 75% to 100% on the cost of employee medical coverage and 100% of company-provided life-insurance, AD&D insurance, and short-term and long-term disability coverage.

Employees earn annual bonuses, obtain discounted gym memberships through the company, and avail themselves of personalized financial services.

Real Floors’ mission is to be the most trusted and relied-upon flooring provider in the country.

5. Jackson & Coker

The healthcare staffing company Jackson & Coker of Alpharetta is on a mission to transform everyone’s lives from the patients who need care to the people in the communities it serves.

Its associate-led philanthropic committee comprises of more than 60 volunteers who support a wide range of community organizations, including North Fulton Community Charities’ food bank and backpacks-for-children initiatives and Junior Achievement’s career development programs for local students. Jackson & Coker also hosts gift drives for local foster children at Christmas.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the company’s on-site daycare took on the extra duty of providing digital learning support for its associates’ children. Scholarships are available for families who need support to take advantage of the company’s campus educators.

Believing that wellness goes beyond health insurance, Jackson & Coker offers more than the standard benefits. The company has an on-site medical and dental clinic for all its associates, where they can receive pharmacy services, sick care, checkups, health coaching, and mental wellness support – all for free. On-site and company-subsidized restaurants offer associates healthy meal options, and its subsidized campus gym reinforces wellness with spa services, personal training, fitness classes, and a pool.

The company’s team of 227 employees and associates pairs physicians, psychologists, and advanced practitioners with the healthcare facilities across the country that need them. The company identifies its core values as “Others First, Growth and Wisdom.”