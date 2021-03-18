The next 4 large workplaces after our winner

Its owners say the family culture is key to its welcoming work environment and the company’s success in the highly competitive pest control industry. And it starts at the top.

Atlanta-based Arrow was founded in Atlanta by James S. “Starkey” Thomas Sr. and his wife, Imogene, “Jean,” in 1964. Now the sixth-largest pest control provider in the nation, the company has been run for more than 10 years by Thomas’ oldest daughter, Emily Thomas Kendrick, who is both president and CEO.

The company is pushing to become the country’s No.1 exterminator and reports annual revenues exceeding $285 million.

Arrow offers competitive compensation for its employees, company vehicles for its service and sales professionals, professional development training, and paid and unpaid time off. It promotes from within.

The company was the AJC large Top Workplace for 2020.

3. Alston & Bird LLP

This firm of 1,400 is considered one of the leading national and international law firms and one of the country’s best employers. Fortune magazine has named it one of the 100 best companies to work at for more than 21 consecutive years, an unprecedented accomplishment for a law firm in the U.S. It’s also been ranked by the AJC as one of the region’s top workplaces for 10 years.

The firm has offices in Atlanta, Beijing, Brussels, Charlotte, Dallas, Ft. Worth, London, Los Angeles, New York, Raleigh, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. About 700 of its employees work in Atlanta.

Alston & Bird’s employee benefits include three-month paid parental leave; three weeks of paid paternity leave; $10,000 adoption and surrogacy assistance; $25,000 for fertility treatments; flexible hours; job sharing; telecommuting; reimbursement for successful weight loss through Weight Watchers; back-up, in-home child and elder care; and sharing of paid time off with other employees in an emergency.

The firm also is in the community, partnering on community service projects and offering pro bono assistance.

4. Salesforce

For the seventh consecutive year, Salesforce, the world’s fourth-largest software company globally, has been named one of the top five large workplaces by the AJC.

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has grown from 800 to 998 employees in metro Atlanta in a single year, and now has 28,000 employees in the U.S. and 40,000 worldwide.

It is a global leader in customer relationship management, taking advantage of the cloud and other powerful technologies to bring companies closer to their customers in the fast-paced digital world.

Founded in 1999, Salesforce has a popular employee benefit — giving workers seven days or 56 hours of paid time off for volunteering. Employees can use their volunteer time as they like, and the company’s top 100 volunteers for the year receive $10,000 to give to the nonprofit of their choice. Since its inception, Salesforce employees have volunteered more than 4,000,000 hours.

To take care of themselves, employees can participate in the company’s Camp B-Well, which promotes living well every day in every way.

5. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

With nearly 1,700 associates and 26 offices in metro Atlanta, Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Georgia Properties is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s No. 1 real estate company.

The company, headed by President and CEO Dan Forsman, is involved in residential, luxury and commercial real estate; corporate relocation; property management; and mortgage lending, among other services.

According to its website, the company’s mission is to deliver services that exceed expectations with an exemplary “We Care” spirit.

Associates have various benefits, including employee and dependent/spouse life insurance and a health care/dependent care reimbursement account. They also have access to employee discount programs through the company’s affiliations with vendors.

The Sunshine Kids, an organization that helps children with cancer, has received more than $1.4 million as part of the company’s commitment to giving back.