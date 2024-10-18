Breaking: Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark
Where can I find it: volumizing hair spray, stereo console repair and fur coat buyer

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Q: Where can I buy WOW Raise the Root volumizing spray in the travel size? I have thin hair and want to try a smaller size to see if it works. Thank you. — Debbie C., email

Color WOW Mini Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray is cruelty- and gluten-free.

A: Color WOW Mini Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray is formulated with heat protection for all hair types. The Mini comes in a 1.7-ounce spray and sells for $12 at Sephora, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, 678-731-9950.

Q: I have my father’s 1950s stereo console that contains a Telefunken turntable integrated into the unit. We have been unable to find the cartridges that hold needles in the arm unit. Additionally, the belt surely needs adjusting after all this time. It turns, but not smoothly. The piece is large, so someone coming to our home would be ideal. Thank you. — Sherry McCarver, email

A: Audio Elements Tech Shop, 669 Antone St., Atlanta, 404-351-1685, specializes in commercial audio gear and residential equipment, from antique to contemporary, including Telefunken. The most cost-effective method to repair the stereo is to take your Telefunken to the AE shop. However, if that’s not possible, a technician can come to your home. During the initial visit, the tech would go over your unit and build a parts list. Installing the parts would require a second visit.

Q: My mother passed away recently and left me with a mink that I would like to sell and have handled responsibly. I appreciate your assistance. — Jim Outman, Atlanta

A: Your mother’s fur will be in good hands with Alec Alexander at Atlanta Furs, 1099 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, 404-875-3335. The shop has been in business for over 65 years and sells new and pre-owned furs. Atlanta Furs is open by appointment only. I have another option you might want to consider if you’d like to save your mother’s fur as a family memento. Rita Glosser at ReMinkie Memory Bears and Custom Keepsakes, 941-320-1222, transforms furs into one-of-a-kind teddy bears and pillows. Go to reminkiebears.com to see examples of her work.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

