Honda recalls nearly 206,000 SUVs to fix fuel filler tubes that can leak gasoline, risking a fire

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 206,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the fuel filler neck can separate from the filler pipe in a crash, allowing gasoline to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain 2023 and 2024 Passports and some 2023 through 2025 Pilots.

Honda says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a glitch in the installation process prevented a complete connection between the neck and the pipe.