Where can I find it: Beautiful Briny Sea products, shade repair and countertop restoration

Q: I had Beautiful Briny Sea Orange Chili sugar at a friend’s house and loved it. I know it’s made locally but I haven’t been able to find a store where I can go and buy it. Thanks for your help. — Bobbee Griff, Roswell

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

A: Beautiful Briny Sea owner Suzi Sheffield has been in the salt, sugar, and sprinkles end of the food business for almost 15 years. Before that, she spent 17 years operating a restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina. Atlanta-based Beautiful Briny Sea sells its small-batch sea salt blends year-round to local retail outlets and online. However, the flavored cane sugars, including Orange Chili ($15), are seasonal items in most stores. You can purchase the culinary dry goods directly from Beautiful Briny Sea, 408 Woodward Ave., Atlanta. To order online and to view available products, go to beautifulbrinysea.com.

Q: I have Hunter Douglas motorized window shades, and one of them has stopped working. Is there anyone who can repair this? Thank you. — Sue G., email

A: Blind and Shade Repair of Atlanta, 2730 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Tucker, 770-270-0849, is the authorized service center for Hunter Douglas window coverings in Georgia. Owner Rick Pleva works on various brands of blinds, shutters and shades, including electronic window treatments.

Q: My Corian countertops are 23 years old. They were polished and refreshed 10 years ago but need refreshing again. Is there a business or contractor who can remove scratches and polish them to a brighter appearance? — Frank Belko, Powder Springs

A: Frank, call Kevin at N-Motion Tile and Stone Restoration, 478 Northdale Road, Lawrenceville, 678-662-0110. For 16 years, the family-owned business has specialized in polishing, honing, cleaning and restoring Corian and natural stone materials. They work on countertops, floors, pool decks and patios. For those with delicate surfaces, N-Motion offers a special coating for marble, onyx, travertine and other acid-sensitive surfaces called MORE AntiEtch, which provides a 10-year guarantee against staining and etching. For more information, go to atlantastoneandtilecare.com.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.