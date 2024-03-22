Where can I find it: where to sell silver, coin appraisal, Braswell’s jelly

Q: I have two boxes of silver trays, coffee pots and bowls. All of it is in good shape. We used to entertain with these, but my children don’t entertain that way and can’t use my silver. I was wondering if you knew where I could sell it. Thank you so much. — Carolyn Kramlich, email

A: Carolyn, I have a few places you can contact. Consignment Furniture Depot, 5461 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, 770-452-1545, has been in the consignment business for 15 years. The store is located on Historic Antique Row. It boasts a showroom with more than 12,000 square feet filled with new and gently used home furnishings, accessories and original artwork. Take photos of your polished silver items and email them to info@consignmentfurnituredepot.com. Include your name and phone number. You can also check out Encore Interior Consignment, 266 S. Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, 770-629-2409. The store sells a variety of furniture and home accessories. And Adamark Jewelers & Silversmiths, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-565-6558, consigns silver-plated items and hollowware.

Q: I am looking for information about appraisals on old coins. I would like to get the name or names of reputable dealers or appraisers. — Kay Terry, Woodstock

A: Kay, you’ll be in good hands at Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899. In 2014, Joe Ellis opened his own pawn and coin shop after more than 20 years of working for his father’s venerable Cherokee Pawn and Coin, which was located a few blocks away. This high-end jewelry, pawn and coin shop is staffed with a knowledgeable, professional team ready to help you determine the condition and value of your coins.

Q: Please tell me where I can find Braswell’s Pineapple Jalapeño Pepper Jelly. It is delicious with cream cheese on crackers. But it’s very difficult to find up here near Kennesaw. Thank you. — Mrs. J. Nelson, email

A: I found Braswell’s Pineapple Jalapeño Pepper Jelly in 10.5-ounce jars for $6.95 at Cost Plus World Market, 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, 770-794-4777.

