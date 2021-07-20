Watch the Summer Games opening ceremony at Atlanta History Center

The program begins at 7 a.m. Friday, the official opening day of the Summer Games. Participants will be given free admission to the History Center until 1 p.m. Admission is free and registration is encouraged.

The opening ceremony will be carried live by NBC (11 Alive in Atlanta) and will be rebroadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. This year marks the first time NBC has carried a morning opening ceremony live from the Olympics, according to 11alive.com. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Atlanta time.