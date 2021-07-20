Watch the Summer Games opening ceremony at Atlanta History Center

Olympics fans in metro Atlanta can join other early risers to watch the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics at the Atlanta History Center.
The program begins at 7 a.m. Friday, the official opening day of the Summer Games. Participants will be given free admission to the History Center until 1 p.m. Admission is free and registration is encouraged.
The opening ceremony will be carried live by NBC (11 Alive in Atlanta) and will be rebroadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. This year marks the first time NBC has carried a morning opening ceremony live from the Olympics, according to 11alive.com. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Atlanta time.
One of the History Center’s current exhibitions is devoted to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, held 25 years ago this week. The exhibit includes memorabilia from athletes and spectators, video and archival materials intended to tell the story of the Games and how their influences can be seen in Atlanta today.
The center will offer a similar viewing event for the start of the Tokyo Paralympics on Aug. 24.
History Center information: 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000. Website, atlantahistorycenter.com.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide coverage of the Summer Olympics on ajc.com and in print and ePaper editions.
