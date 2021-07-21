How to watch the Tokyo summer Olympics

NBC and its affiliate cable networks and streaming channels will air more than 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage out of Japan, some live, some tape delayed.
You’ll be able to find coverage of 34 different sports competitions not just on NBC proper but on CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo and USA on cable. Online, there will be streaming options on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBCSports.com. Peacock will offer all its Olympics coverage — including soccer, swimming and gymnastics — for free except for men’s basketball.
Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Atlanta. That means it will be evening in Atlanta when Japan airs live morning events and vice versa.
The NBC prime-time schedule airing locally will be filled with events primarily on tape delay, while throwing in some late-night and early-morning coverage. Sports to be featured during the prime-time evening hours will include volleyball, beach volleyball, swimming, track and field and basketball.
USA, NBCSN and CNBC will offer a variety of live and taped events. Golf Channel will air all of the golfing competition while the Olympic Channel will be the primary home for tennis and wrestling.
There will be four new sports featured: competitive skateboarding, surfing, karate and sports climbing. Baseball and softball are back as well, though they are not slated for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The opening ceremony will be livestreamed beginning at 6:55 a.m. Friday, July 23, and will air in primetime on NBC beginning at 7:30 p.m. that night. The Olympics will continue through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Here is the complete schedule by sport and event:
Opening ceremonies
Date: July 23
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Archery
Dates: July 23-31
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Artistic swimming
Dates: Aug 2-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Badminton
Dates: July 23-Aug. 2
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Baseball
Dates: July 27-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports and NBC Olympics
Basketball
Dates: July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Basketball 3x3
Dates: July 23-28
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Beach volleyball
Dates: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Boxing
Dates: July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel
Canoe/kayak
Dates: July 25-Aug. 6
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Cycling
Dates: July 23-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympic
Diving
Dates: July 25-Aug. 7
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Equestrian
Dates: July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Fencing
Dates: July 23-Aug. 1
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Field hockey
Dates: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Golf
Dates: July 28-Aug. 6
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Gymnastics
Dates: July 23-Aug. 3
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Handball
Dates: July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel
Judo
Dates: July 23-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Karate
Dates: Aug. 4-7
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Modern pentathlon
Dates: Aug. 5-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rhythmic gymnastics
Dates: Aug. 5-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rowing
Dates: Aug. 5-7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Rugby
Dates: July 25-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Sailing
Dates: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Shooting
Dates: July 23-Aug. 3
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Skateboarding
Dates: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Soccer
Dates: July 24-Aug. 7
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Softball
Dates: July 23-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Sport climbing
Dates: Aug. 3-6
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Surfing
Dates: July 24-31
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Swimming
Dates: July 24-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Table tennis
Dates: July 23-Aug. 6
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Taekwondo
Dates: July 23-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Tennis
Dates: July 23-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Track and field
Dates: July 30-31
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Trampoline gymnastics
Dates: July 30-31
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Triathlon
Dates: July 25-27
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Volleyball
Dates: July 23-Aug. 8
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Water polo
Dates: July 24-Aug. 8
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics
Weightlifting
Dates: July 23-Aug. 4
Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Wrestling
Dates: July 31-Aug. 7
Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics
Closing ceremonies
Date: Aug. 8
Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock
Here is the schedule based on the date it will happen in Japan, according to NBC:
July 21:
Women’s soccer, softball
July 22:
Men’s soccer, softball
July 23:
Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s rowing, opening ceremony
July 24:
Equestrian, judo (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s road cycling (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
July 25:
Equestrian, men’s basketball, men’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s street skateboarding (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s archery (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s gymnastics, women’s handball, women’s volleyball
July 26
Men’s archery (medal round), men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball, men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s triathlon (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), women’s street skateboarding (medal round), women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
July 27
Men’s field hockey, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, softball (gold-medal game), men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s canoe slalom, women’s diving (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
July 28:
Baseball, men’s basketball, men’s diving (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s handball, men’s rugby (gold-medal match), men’s soccer, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting, men’s and women’s surfing (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s water polo
July 29:
Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s BMX racing, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s water polo, women’s canoe slalom (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s rugby, women’s volleyball
July 30:
Men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s handball, men’s table tennis (gold-medal round) men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX racing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s archery (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s rugby, women’s shooting (medal round), women’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo
July 31:
Men’s archery (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s diving, women’s fencing (medal round), women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s rugby (gold-medal match), women’s shooting (medal round), women’s volleyball
Aug. 1:
Men’s fencing (medal round), men’s field hockey, men’s handball, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s shooting, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s diving, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
Aug. 2:
Men’s diving, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)
Aug. 3:
Men’s diving (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s sport climbing, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s handball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal races), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s beach volleyball, women’s water polo
Aug. 4:
Men’s beach volleyball, men’s handball, men’s table tennis, men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s field hockey, women’s marathon swimming (medal round), women’s park skateboarding (medal round), women’s sport climbing, women’s volleyball
Aug. 5:
Men’s basketball, men’s field hockey (gold-medal match), men’s marathon swimming (medal round), men’s park skateboarding (medal round), men’s sport climbing (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s modern pentathlon, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s soccer (medal match), women’s table tennis (gold-medal match), women’s water polo
Aug. 6
Men’s diving, men’s soccer (medal match), men’s table tennis (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics, women’s basketball, women’s soccer (gold-medal match), women’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), women’s field hockey (gold-medal match), women’s handball, women’s modern pentathlon (medal round), women’s sport climbing (medal round)
Aug. 7
Men’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball (gold-medal match), , men’s modern pentathlon (medal match), men’s soccer (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo (gold-medal match)
Aug. 8
Closing ceremonies, men’s and women’s boxing (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s water polo (gold-medal match), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s basketball (gold-medal game), women’s handball (gold-medal match), women’s volleyball (gold-medal match)
