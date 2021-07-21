How to watch the Tokyo summer Olympics

USA, NBCSN and CNBC will offer a variety of live and taped events. Golf Channel will air all of the golfing competition while the Olympic Channel will be the primary home for tennis and wrestling.

There will be four new sports featured: competitive skateboarding, surfing, karate and sports climbing. Baseball and softball are back as well, though they are not slated for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The opening ceremony will be livestreamed beginning at 6:55 a.m. Friday, July 23, and will air in primetime on NBC beginning at 7:30 p.m. that night. The Olympics will continue through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Here is the complete schedule by sport and event:

Opening ceremonies

Date: July 23

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Archery

Dates: July 23-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Artistic swimming

Dates: Aug 2-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Badminton

Dates: July 23-Aug. 2

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Baseball

Dates: July 27-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports and NBC Olympics

Basketball

Dates: July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Basketball 3x3

Dates: July 23-28

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Beach volleyball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Boxing

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Canoe/kayak

Dates: July 25-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Cycling

Dates: July 23-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympic

Diving

Dates: July 25-Aug. 7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Equestrian

Dates: July 24-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Fencing

Dates: July 23-Aug. 1

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Field hockey

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Golf

Dates: July 28-Aug. 6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Gymnastics

Dates: July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Handball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, Olympic Channel

Judo

Dates: July 23-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Karate

Dates: Aug. 4-7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Modern pentathlon

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rhythmic gymnastics

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rowing

Dates: Aug. 5-7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Rugby

Dates: July 25-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Sailing

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Shooting

Dates: July 23-Aug. 3

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Skateboarding

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Soccer

Dates: July 24-Aug. 7

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Softball

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Sport climbing

Dates: Aug. 3-6

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Surfing

Dates: July 24-31

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Swimming

Dates: July 24-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Table tennis

Dates: July 23-Aug. 6

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Taekwondo

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Tennis

Dates: July 23-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Track and field

Dates: July 30-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Trampoline gymnastics

Dates: July 30-31

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Triathlon

Dates: July 25-27

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Volleyball

Dates: July 23-Aug. 8

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Water polo

Dates: July 24-Aug. 8

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Olympics

Weightlifting

Dates: July 23-Aug. 4

Where to watch: NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Wrestling

Dates: July 31-Aug. 7

Where to watch: CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics

Closing ceremonies

Date: Aug. 8

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Peacock

Here is the schedule based on the date it will happen in Japan, according to NBC:

July 21:

Women’s soccer, softball

July 22:

Men’s soccer, softball

July 23:

Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s rowing, opening ceremony

July 24:

Equestrian, judo (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s road cycling (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 25:

Equestrian, men’s basketball, men’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s street skateboarding (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s archery (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s gymnastics, women’s handball, women’s volleyball

July 26

Men’s archery (medal round), men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball, men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s triathlon (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s cycling mountain bike (medal round), men’s and women’s fencing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, softball, women’s mountain bike cycling (medal round), women’s street skateboarding (medal round), women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 27

Men’s field hockey, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s rugby, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s surfing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, softball (gold-medal game), men’s and women’s taekwondo (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s canoe slalom, women’s diving (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

July 28:

Baseball, men’s basketball, men’s diving (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s handball, men’s rugby (gold-medal match), men’s soccer, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s canoe slalom, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting, men’s and women’s surfing (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s water polo

July 29:

Men’s and women’s archery, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s BMX racing, men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis (gold-medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, men’s water polo, women’s canoe slalom (medal round), women’s fencing (medal round), women’s gymnastics (medal round), women’s handball, women’s rugby, women’s volleyball

July 30:

Men’s canoe slalom (medal round), men’s fencing (medal round), men’s handball, men’s table tennis (gold-medal round) men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX racing (medal round), men’s and women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis, women’s archery (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s rugby, women’s shooting (medal round), women’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo

July 31:

Men’s archery (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s trampoline gymnastics (medal round), men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s badminton, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle, men’s and women’s judo (medal round), men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s triathlon (medal round), women’s diving, women’s fencing (medal round), women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s rugby (gold-medal match), women’s shooting (medal round), women’s volleyball

Aug. 1:

Men’s fencing (medal round), men’s field hockey, men’s handball, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing, men’s and women’s cycling BMX freestyle (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s shooting, men’s and women’s swimming (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s tennis (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s wrestling, women’s diving, women’s water polo, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

Aug. 2:

Men’s diving, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s badminton (medal round), men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing, men’s and women’s shooting (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s field hockey, women’s handball, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s weightlifting (medal round)

Aug. 3:

Men’s diving (medal round), men’s soccer, men’s sport climbing, men’s volleyball, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s gymnastics (medal round), men’s basketball, men’s handball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal races), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s table tennis, men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s beach volleyball, women’s water polo

Aug. 4:

Men’s beach volleyball, men’s handball, men’s table tennis, men’s water polo, men’s weightlifting (medal round), men’s and women’s boxing (medal matches), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s sailing (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s basketball, women’s diving, women’s field hockey, women’s marathon swimming (medal round), women’s park skateboarding (medal round), women’s sport climbing, women’s volleyball

Aug. 5:

Men’s basketball, men’s field hockey (gold-medal match), men’s marathon swimming (medal round), men’s park skateboarding (medal round), men’s sport climbing (medal round), men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s handball, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s modern pentathlon, men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), women’s diving (medal round), women’s soccer (medal match), women’s table tennis (gold-medal match), women’s water polo

Aug. 6

Men’s diving, men’s soccer (medal match), men’s table tennis (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint, men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics, women’s basketball, women’s soccer (gold-medal match), women’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), women’s field hockey (gold-medal match), women’s handball, women’s modern pentathlon (medal round), women’s sport climbing (medal round)

Aug. 7

Men’s beach volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s diving (medal round), men’s handball (gold-medal match), , men’s modern pentathlon (medal match), men’s soccer (gold-medal match), men’s volleyball (gold-medal match), men’s and women’s boxing (medal rounds), men’s and women’s canoe sprint (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s and women’s karate (medal round), men’s and women’s basketball (medal round), men’s and women’s wrestling (medal round), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s water polo (gold-medal match)

Aug. 8

Closing ceremonies, men’s and women’s boxing (medal round), men’s and women’s cycling track (medal round), men’s water polo (gold-medal match), rhythmic gymnastics (medal round), women’s basketball (gold-medal game), women’s handball (gold-medal match), women’s volleyball (gold-medal match)