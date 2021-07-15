Tokyo Olympics by the numbers

Still, the impact of the Games on Tokyo’s economy “can be great, but it depends on the Japanese government’s ability to control the pandemic,” Daniel Rodriguez, a professor in the Department of Urban Public Health and Nutrition, School of Nursing and Health Sciences at La Salle University, told WalleHub. “The whole world will be watching, so it is an ideal opportunity to present Tokyo’s best. With the rise of other regional economic powers, such as China and South Korea, Japan is not quite the economic force it used to be. So, any event that can showcase Tokyo and Japan, and remind us why Japanese culture is so beautiful, will certainly help.”

This is the fourth time Japan is host city for the Olympics, set to begin Friday, July 23. The Summer Games were held in Tokyo in 1964. The Winter Games were held in Sapporo in 1972 and in Nagano in 1998. The International Olympic Committee is still referring to these games as Tokyo 2020, despite a yearlong postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.