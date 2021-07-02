ajc logo
X

When are the 2021 Olympics?

Caption
Rules for Tokyo Olympic Athletes , Are Announced.These 5 measures are intended to help create a safer environment at the international event and to protectresidents of Japan from COVID-19.1. Available Vaccines.Last month, the International Olympic Committee announced that Pfizer and BioNTech would donate coronavirus vaccine doses to athletes and country delegations prior to their travel to Japan.While getting vaccinated before traveling to Japan is encouraged, it is not required.2. Test Early,Test Often.Athletes will be tested multiple times prior to and after their arrival in Japan. .They will also be tested daily for coronavirus via a rapid saliva antigen test.3. No Hugs or High-Fives.Physical interactions including hugs, handshakes and high-fives are discouraged. .Athletes are expected to remain two meters apart from others, except while competing.4. No Sightseeing.Athletes are only allowed to leave their accommodations to go to official Games venues and a limited list of additional locations.5. Masks Required.Athletes are expected to remain masked unless they're eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing. .Athletes who don't follow the rules, such as those who refuse to be tested, may be barred from competing and have their credentials stripped.NPR reports that about 11,500 athletes are expected to travel to Japan to compete in the Games, in addition to an estimated 79,000 journalists

Sports
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Originally scheduled for 2020, the Summer Olympics are set to begin Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.

The Olympics officially begin exactly 364 days after they were originally supposed to commence last summer. Organizers made the decision to postpone them last March, two weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The first day of competition is Wednesday, July 21 — soccer and softball start early. And because of the time difference, the very first event, a softball game between Australia and Japan, begins at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20.

ExploreTokyo undecided about fans as games open in 3 weeks

The opening ceremony is Friday, July 23 at the Olympic Stadium. It begins at 8 p.m. in Tokyo. NBC will air live coverage at 7 a.m. ET. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of U.S. ET.

The closing ceremony is Sunday, August 8.

In Other News
1
Tokyo undecided about fans as games open in 3 weeks
2
Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: ‘One-Game Season’
3
Q&A: Courtney Williams on All-Star bid, finding a home with the Dream
4
AJC Peachtree Road Race: After 200-mile race, Joy Sandoz excited for...
5
Local golf: Bae runs away with Georgia Women’s Amateur
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top