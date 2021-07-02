When are the 2021 Olympics?

Rules for Tokyo Olympic Athletes , Are Announced.These 5 measures are intended to help create a safer environment at the international event and to protectresidents of Japan from COVID-19.1. Available Vaccines.Last month, the International Olympic Committee announced that Pfizer and BioNTech would donate coronavirus vaccine doses to athletes and country delegations prior to their travel to Japan.While getting vaccinated before traveling to Japan is encouraged, it is not required.2. Test Early,Test Often.Athletes will be tested multiple times prior to and after their arrival in Japan. .They will also be tested daily for coronavirus via a rapid saliva antigen test.3. No Hugs or High-Fives.Physical interactions including hugs, handshakes and high-fives are discouraged. .Athletes are expected to remain two meters apart from others, except while competing.4. No Sightseeing.Athletes are only allowed to leave their accommodations to go to official Games venues and a limited list of additional locations.5. Masks Required.Athletes are expected to remain masked unless they're eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing. .Athletes who don't follow the rules, such as those who refuse to be tested, may be barred from competing and have their credentials stripped.NPR reports that about 11,500 athletes are expected to travel to Japan to compete in the Games, in addition to an estimated 79,000 journalists