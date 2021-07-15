Tokyo Olympians with Georgia connections

Gymnastics

Brody Malone: All-around gymnast is from Summerville and went to Trion High School.

Caption Brody Malone competes on the pommel horse during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in St. Louis. The 21-year-old Malone will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo later this month. (Jeff Roberson/AP) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Shooting

Vincent Hancock: Will compete in skeet shooting. Is from Eatonton and went to Gateway High School. Two-time gold medalist is competing in his fourth Olympics.

Henry Leverett: Will compete in men’s 25m rapid fire. Is from Bainbridge. Brother Jack is also on the Olympic team. Each attend Ohio State.

Jack Leverett III: Will compete in men’s 25m rapid fire. Is from Bainbridge. Brother Henry is also on the Olympic team. Each attend Ohio State.

Soccer

Kelley O’Hara: Defender is from Fayetteville and went to Starr’s Mills High School. Will compete in her third Olympics and won one gold medal.

Emily Sonnett: Defender is from Marietta and went to Fellowship Christian School.

Swimming

Gunnar Bentz: Will compete in the 200m butterfly. Is from Atlanta and went to St. Pius High School and Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

Nic Fink: Will compete in the 200m breaststroke. Went to Georgia.

Hali Flickinger: Will compete in the 200m butterfly and 400m IM. Went to Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

Chase Kalisz: Will compete in the 200m and 400 IM. Went to Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

Jay Litherland: Will compete in 400m. Is from Athens and went to Chattahoochee High School and Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

Caption Allison Schmitt reacts after winning her heat in the Women's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (Jeff Roberson/AP) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Allison Schmitt: Will compete in 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle relay. Went to Georgia. Will compete in fourth Olympics.

Olivia Smoliga: Will compete in 400m freestyle relay. Went to Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

Brooks Curry: Will compete in 4x100 freestyle relay. Is from Dunwoody and went to Rivers Academy.

Andrew Wilson: Will compete in 100- and 200-meter breaststrokes. Went to Emory.

Tennis

Coco Gauff: Will compete in singles. Is an Atlanta native.

Track and Field

Javianne Oliver: Will compete in the 100m. Is from Monroe.

Daniel Haugh: Will compete in hammer throw. Is from Marietta and went to St. Pius X Catholic High School.

Daniel Roberts: Will compete in the 110 high hurdles. Is from Atlanta and went to Hampton High School.

Caption Kenny Selmon wins a semi-final in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (Ashley Landis/AP) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Kenny Selmon: Will compete in 400 hurdles. Is from Atlanta and went to Pace Academy.

Elija Godwin: Will compete in the 4x400m relay. Is from Covington and went to Newton High School and Georgia.

Lynna Irby: Will compete in 200-meter, 400m and 4x400m pool. Went to Georgia.

Morgann Leleux: Will compete in the pole vault. Went to Georgia.

Jasmine Moore: Will compete in triple jump. Went to Georgia

Caption Jasmine Moore competes during the finals of the women's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Keturah Orji: Will compete in triple jump. Went to Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

Garrett Scantling: Will compete in decathlon. Went to Georgia.

Kendell Williams: Will compete in heptathlon. Is from Kennesaw and went to Kell High School and Georgia. Will compete in second Olympics.

OTHERS

Some athletes with local connections competing for other countries:

Basketball

Josh Okogie, from Georgia Tech, will compete for Nigeria.

Diving

Freida Lim, from Georgia will compete in 10m platform for Singapore.

Golf

Sepp Straka, from Georgia, will compete for Austria.

Swimming

Javier Acevedo, from Georgia, will swim 400m freestyle relay for Canada.

Tennis

Ellen Perez, from Georgia, will play doubles for Australia.

Track and Field

Johannes Erm, from Georgia, will compete in decathlon for Estonia.

Cejhae Green, from Georgia, will compete in 100m for Antigua & Barbuda.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, from Georgia, will compete in 200m and 400m for Bahamas.

Chanice Porter, from Georgia, will compete in long jump of Jamaica.

Karel Tilga, from Georgia, will compete in decathlon for Estonia.

Maicel Uibo, from Georgia, will compete in decathlon for Estonia.