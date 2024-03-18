These famous Georgia filming spots are just a short drive from Atlanta

Home to the Hollywood of the South, Georgia has racked up numerous film credits over the years. That means movie history is rich here in the Peach State.

For film junkies willing to fill up the gas tank and craft a driving playlist, there’s a wonderful road trip opportunity that will take you through some of Georgia’s most famous filming locations.

If you live in the Atlanta area, the trip will take you roughly 144 miles (including the drive home). Your first stop will be Senoia, followed by Conyers and then Covington.

Senoia

According to Explore Georgia, Senoia is home to the state’s first ever stage complex: Raleigh Riverwood. Most TV watchers today will likely recognize it as one of the filming locations for AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead.”

Partly owned by TWD creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman, the Woodbury Shoppe features memorabilia from the show plus themed merchandise. To get the full Senoia experience, you’ll want to check out the Georgia Tour Co., which offers tours and insights into the town’s history of films, including “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “The Fighting Temptations.”

Conyers

Conyers is steeped in movie magic. From “The Originals” to “In The Heat of The Night,” popular TV series have been shot there for decades. Filmed in the South guided tours are the best way to experience it all, including an opportunity to enjoy some onset dining at Gillespie’s Pub from “The Originals.”

Covington

From Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” to the football classic “Remember the Titans,” Covington has a lot to offer movie and series buffs. The Mystic Grill was partly inspired by the CW’s blood-sucking series “The Vampire Diaries.” The Mystic Falls Tours offers a deep dive into the show’s many local ties.

Those looking for a more diverse tour should consider Main Street Trolleys and Tours, which features more than 40 filming locations.