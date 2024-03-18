Travel

These famous Georgia filming spots are just a short drive from Atlanta

Peach State has racked up numerous film credits, from ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘The Walking Dead’

By
43 minutes ago

Home to the Hollywood of the South, Georgia has racked up numerous film credits over the years. That means movie history is rich here in the Peach State.

For film junkies willing to fill up the gas tank and craft a driving playlist, there’s a wonderful road trip opportunity that will take you through some of Georgia’s most famous filming locations.

If you live in the Atlanta area, the trip will take you roughly 144 miles (including the drive home). Your first stop will be Senoia, followed by Conyers and then Covington.

ExploreGeorgia’s first waterslide coaster will have largest drop in U.S.

Senoia

According to Explore Georgia, Senoia is home to the state’s first ever stage complex: Raleigh Riverwood. Most TV watchers today will likely recognize it as one of the filming locations for AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead.”

Partly owned by TWD creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman, the Woodbury Shoppe features memorabilia from the show plus themed merchandise. To get the full Senoia experience, you’ll want to check out the Georgia Tour Co., which offers tours and insights into the town’s history of films, including “Fried Green Tomatoes” and “The Fighting Temptations.”

Conyers

Conyers is steeped in movie magic. From “The Originals” to “In The Heat of The Night,” popular TV series have been shot there for decades. Filmed in the South guided tours are the best way to experience it all, including an opportunity to enjoy some onset dining at Gillespie’s Pub from “The Originals.”

ExploreRide a 1917 steam-powered train at Tifton agricultural museum This ad will end in 30 seconds

Covington

From Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias” to the football classic “Remember the Titans,” Covington has a lot to offer movie and series buffs. The Mystic Grill was partly inspired by the CW’s blood-sucking series “The Vampire Diaries.” The Mystic Falls Tours offers a deep dive into the show’s many local ties.

Those looking for a more diverse tour should consider Main Street Trolleys and Tours, which features more than 40 filming locations.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse 2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING
Geoff Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta gas prices springing up as usual ahead of spring break
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta gas prices springing up as usual ahead of spring break
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
6h ago
The Latest

Witness spectacular synchronous fireflies at these 3 spots in the U.S.
20m ago
Meet bald eagles, other raptors at this Georgia wildlife center
3 family friendly places for boating in the United States
Featured

How and when to cover plants before Tuesday morning freeze
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do
11h ago