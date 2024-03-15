Travel

Georgia’s first waterslide coaster will have largest drop in U.S.

Apocalypso will be just a couple of hours from Atlanta at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

48 minutes ago

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is currently constructing Georgia’s first “waterslide coaster,” a 418-foot behemoth named Apocalypso. The attraction is scheduled to open at the Fins Up Water Park this summer.

“Apocalypso is a fusion of heart-pounding drops and uphill blasts that will keep you on the edge of your seat,” the park’s website reported. “It starts with the largest drop of its kind in the U.S., sending riders on rafts down steep valleys and blasting them up hills. You’ll experience a dramatic final valley before a near-vertical ascent up the wall of Apocalypso, with one last surprise hump for an electrifying finish.”

The water park broke ground on the new ride during a ceremony Wednesday. Apocalypso will be one of many new attractions coming to Margaritaville this summer. Serpentine Storm is a slide that will feature rotations with a downward-spiraling descent. Dreamsicle Dive was described as high intensity and will feature both closed and open tubes. Mango Mania will be a lower intensity slide designed for younger visitors.

“This monumental investment marks the most significant expansion of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in decades, adding Georgia’s largest waterslide complex to the water park, boasting an impressive 15 slides in total in 2024,” park officials wrote.

To celebrate the grand opening, Margaritaville announced a Fin-tastic Pass Flash Sale, which expires Sept. 22.

The pass grants unlimited admission during the water park’s 2024 summer season, access to LandShark Landing, parking, resort entry, 50% off Bring-a-Friend daily tickets, and 20% discount on food, beverages, Camp Margaritaville, boat rentals, cabanas, umbrellas and more.

“This blockbuster tower of slides, featuring Georgia’s first waterslide coaster, will be an epic addition to Margaritaville at Lanier Islands,” “Bucky” Perry, vice president of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, said. “For those seeking an escape and a nonstop day of high-speed intensity thrills and family fun, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is the place to be.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

