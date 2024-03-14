Ride a 1917 steam-powered train at Tifton agricultural museum

Georgia is home to a museum built for local history buffs and green-thumbed gardeners alike. A few hours south of Atlanta, the Georgia Museum of Agriculture is a weekend getaway destination that has quite a lot to offer — including a one-of-a-kind opportunity to ride an authentic steam-powered train.

What is it?

The museum, at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, was founded in 1976 and began as a small initiative to preserve the first mobile peanut combine. Now, the museum rests on 95 acres of galleries, exhibits, buildings, gardens and much more.

More than 75,000 people visit the museum each year, according to its website.

Things to do

Visitors can climb aboard the iconic vulcan steam locomotive No. 5, Georgia’s only steam-powered train in regular operation, for a truly unique experience. Built by Vulcan Iron Works in 1917, the engine pulls open-air wooden rail cars where you can sit and enjoy the ride.

The museum’s Historic Village is a realistic representation of 19th century businesses, workshops and homes, offering a glimpse into the state’s past 150 years. The Ford B. Spinks Exhibit Hall is home to dozens of displays dedicated to Georgia’s agricultural history, including its many inventors.

The museum features a gallery with a rotating collection of works from local artists. The Country Store serves as the museum’s gift shop, featuring locally grown and handcrafted items. The Langdale Nature Center offers visitors ways to interact with local flora and fauna through hands-on learning.

Destination Ag is an interactive and educational experience about agriculture and natural resources.

From the Folklife Festival to Trick or Treat in the Village, the Georgia Museum of Agriculture also hosts a variety of events each year. To keep up with the latest festivals and special presentations, visit here.

Directions and ticket information

The museum is at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road in Tifton. For directions, visit here.

Tickets, which include access to all featured sites and attractions, can be purchased at the Country Store. Admission for Tuesday-Friday costs $10 for ages 17-54, $8 for 55 and older, $6 for ages 5-16 and free for kids 4 and younger. On Saturdays, tickets are $2 more for each group. The train, which runs only on Saturdays, costs $6 to ride. The Country Store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the Historic Village, Spinks Exhibit Hall and Gallery are all open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Frequently asked questions about the museum are answered here.