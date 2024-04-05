Larry David, star of the hit HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and creator of “Seinfeld,” recently caused a stir on social media when he weighed in on perhaps one of the most controversial topics of travel — the longstanding debate about reclined seats on airplanes.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” David was asked if he thought it was inappropriate to recline your seat on a plane, to which he responded with a resounding “100%.” The comedian argued that reclining is inconsiderate and there’s already not enough room on planes. He even went as far as to say the recline buttons should be eliminated altogether.

The clip of David’s interview quickly went viral on social media, with many people weighing in on the topic. Some agreed with him, citing the discomfort and inconvenience caused to passengers seated behind someone who reclines. One Instagram user commented: “The recline button is a test of humanity’s self control. A lot of y’all are failing.”

On the other hand, some defended their right to put their seat back, arguing the option is available for a reason. One fan of reclining stated, “I’m 6′3″, I paid for my seat, it has that option, I’m leaning back! Don’t fly on a plane if you don’t like it.”

Travel expert Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel offered a balanced perspective. In an interview with People, she advised, “I’m not in the no-reclining school of thought, but I think we can recline with courtesy and understanding that we’re all in tight quarters.”

Jackson suggested that passengers consider the person behind them before reclining, especially if they have a laptop out or a drink on the table. She also noted it’s best to bring your seat back up during mealtimes if you have leaned it back.

As the debate continues, it’s clear the topic of reclining airplane seats remains a divisive one.