BreakingNews
Ex-Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption case, faces 13 years
Travel

To recline, or not to recline: Larry David sparks airplane seat debate

The comedian went as far as to say the recline buttons should be eliminated

By
April 5, 2024

Larry David, star of the hit HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and creator of “Seinfeld,” recently caused a stir on social media when he weighed in on perhaps one of the most controversial topics of travel — the longstanding debate about reclined seats on airplanes.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” David was asked if he thought it was inappropriate to recline your seat on a plane, to which he responded with a resounding “100%.” The comedian argued that reclining is inconsiderate and there’s already not enough room on planes. He even went as far as to say the recline buttons should be eliminated altogether.

The clip of David’s interview quickly went viral on social media, with many people weighing in on the topic. Some agreed with him, citing the discomfort and inconvenience caused to passengers seated behind someone who reclines. One Instagram user commented: “The recline button is a test of humanity’s self control. A lot of y’all are failing.”

ExploreFrom bad parents to body odor, here’s what annoys airline travelers most
ExploreYou’ll never guess what most people leave behind in airports

On the other hand, some defended their right to put their seat back, arguing the option is available for a reason. One fan of reclining stated, “I’m 6′3″, I paid for my seat, it has that option, I’m leaning back! Don’t fly on a plane if you don’t like it.”

Travel expert Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel offered a balanced perspective. In an interview with People, she advised, “I’m not in the no-reclining school of thought, but I think we can recline with courtesy and understanding that we’re all in tight quarters.”

Jackson suggested that passengers consider the person behind them before reclining, especially if they have a laptop out or a drink on the table. She also noted it’s best to bring your seat back up during mealtimes if you have leaned it back.

As the debate continues, it’s clear the topic of reclining airplane seats remains a divisive one.

ExploreIn clever letter, top election official advises Larry David to curb attack on Georgia voter law

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

Editors' Picks

Ex-Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption case, faces 13 years23m ago

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MARTA Airport station now closed for 6 weeks: What riders should know

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Lawyers in UGA crash lawsuit spar over delays

Credit: TNS

Medical board reverses again: Virtual prescribing in Georgia to continue

Credit: TNS

Medical board reverses again: Virtual prescribing in Georgia to continue

Credit: Houser Walker Architecture

Work to remake Georgia’s Capitol Hill expected to begin this summer
The Latest

Why adult children are finding benefits to traveling with their parents
Originally called the Bat Cave, this cavern features a stalagmite ‘forest’
Discover a family adventure in NC’s hidden outdoor paradise
Featured

Hank Aaron homer anniversary: AJC keepsakes, special coverage today
2h ago
Sun-themed treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse
Eclipse gives unique opportunity for Georgia Tech prof’s experiments