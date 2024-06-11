3 Florida vacation spots and why you should visit them

Many people flock to the Florida Panhandle for summer vacations to take advantage of the beautiful beaches.

When planning your next trip to the region, don’t overlook these three vacation spots.

Escape to nature in Gulf County

Home to Cape San Blas and Port St. Joe, Gulf County is an ideal destination for those who like outdoor adventures. For instance, you can hop aboard a pontoon boat with Salty Fish Excursions and cruise around St. Joseph Bay. As you soak in the sun, watch for dolphins playing in the water. For an up-close-and-personal adventure, take a kayak tour with Fighting Conch Rentals. You’ll hit the water in the corner of St. Joseph Bay where the water is shallow, so you can spot fish, stingrays, whelks, turtles and more. Look up for bald eagles, too. For hiking, swimming, fishing, camping and more, head to T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.

This area also is ripe for good eats, including doughnuts from Weber’s Little Donut Shop to fresh seafood at Indian Pass Raw Bar and KrazyFish Grille to adult ice cream at Sugar Shack PSJ.

When looking for accommodations, consider the Cape San Blas Inn. This bed-and-breakfast property features seven guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. Amenities include a private dock with hot tub, and complimentary kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards.

Enjoy fewer crowds in Inlet and Rosemary beaches

Inlet Beach and Rosemary Beach are cozy communities along the panhandle’s iconic 30A corridor. Here, the preferred method of transportation is bike, so bring your own or make arrangements to get one during your visit. Many accommodations offer complimentary guest bikes, so check that out when choosing where to stay.

Once you’re out and about, you can pop into the area’s many shops and boutiques for souvenirs. If your stomach is growling, stop at Pizza by the Sea for a slice or get an ice cream at the Sweet Peddler.

If you want an all-in-one vacation destination, book a stay at Camp Creek Inn. This property features spacious rooms, whether you’re traveling with that special someone or the entire family. Plus, on each floor you’ll find the “treat suite” filled with complimentary coffee, soft drinks, snacks, fruit and ice cream.

The massive pool complex features an adults-only swimming pool, hot tub, lazy river, family pool with water slide and zero-entry activities pool. Other activities include tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, kids’ playground, and 18-hole golf course. You also have access to the Beach Club, which has complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas, two zero-entry pools and a lazy river.

Exploring shopping and dining in Panama City

Often overlooked by those headed to the beach, Panama City is a worthy destination all its own. In downtown “Old Florida,” you can explore your artistic side. For instance, at the Panama City Center for the Arts, you can view local art as well as pick up a great souvenir at the gift shop. At Panama City Hot Glass, you can make your own glass heart, bowl or other item during a workshop. And at LH Bead Gallery, you can make your own jewelry during one of the classes and workshops.

When it comes to eating, nothing beats waterfront dining. At Uncle Ernie’s Bayfront Grill, you can enjoy fresh seafood with views of St. Andrews Bay. Also overlooking St. Andrews Bay, Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar features fresh seafood, burgers, wings and more. Sitting alongside Massalina Bayou, Bayou Joe’s Marina & Grill offers fresh seafood numerous ways, from platters to tacos to salads and more.

For your visit, book a room at the Hotel Indigo Panama City Marina, where you will enjoy breathtaking views of St. Andrews Bay from the moment you arrive.