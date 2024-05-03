If you’re looking for a dream getaway that won’t empty your savings account, the United States is brimming with affordable gems waiting to be explored. OptimosTravel has taken the guesswork out of finding these budget friendly hot spots by releasing its latest list of the most affordable vacation destinations in the country.

The company analyzed more than 100 popular vacation spots based on meals, transportation, accommodations and attraction fees. The results? A treasure trove of travel ideas.

Explore Quiet does not mean boring along the 7 miles of beaches in Duck

Topping the list was the Outer Banks in North Carolina, where the daily cost per person was $177.

“We ranked Outer Banks as the least expensive destination, where the allure of the Atlantic meets affordability,” the company shared in a news release. “With the lowest accommodation costs at $91.44, combined with meals at $60 and attractions adding up to $11.27, the daily cost per person stands at a mere $177. A week-long stay here amounts to $1,237.024 per person, making it an irresistible offer for a family of four at just $3,247.90, proving that paradise doesn’t have to cost a fortune.”

Hot on its heels was Charleston, West Virginia. This small town boasts myriad activities to enjoy for less than $180 per day. Notably, Charleston houses the West Virginia State Museum, a treasure trove of history, culture and art. As one Redditor put it, “I would beg my dad to go when we would visit family.”

Georgia boasts two affordable treasures on the list: Helen and Tybee Island, ranking third and fourth, respectively. These picturesque towns provide a delightful mix of natural beauty and exciting attractions for the whole family that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Rounding out the top five was Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a gateway to the majestic Great Smoky Mountains. With its stunning scenery, pleasant downtown and friendly atmosphere, Gatlinburg proves unforgettable experiences can come at an affordable price, according to OptimosTravel.

These top budget friendly destinations provide many reasons to pack your bags, hit the road and make memories.