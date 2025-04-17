Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta? Since Earth Day is next Tuesday, April 22, Dunwoody Nature Center and Autrey Mill Nature Preserve in Johns Creek have family-friendly events planned for this weekend. And with Easter falling on Sunday, April 20, you’ll find plenty of Easter egg hunts happening, including ones in Marietta and Norcross. Read more about Earth Day events here and Easter events here.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Party with three days of music from performers including The Revivalists, Greensky Bluegrass, Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers and Lawrence. Read more about the festival here and more about headliner Marcus King here.
1:30 -11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $80-$240. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. sweetwater420fest.com
See Oakland Cemetery at night as it’s transformed with innovative lighting and art installations, interactive experiences, live entertainment and multiple bars.
7:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $20-$100; $15 children 6-17 and seniors 65 and up. Oakland Cemetery, 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-549-8932, oaklandcemetery.com/illumine-2025
Support your vegan lifestyle with food trucks, merchandise vendors, music and more.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Grant Park, 840 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com/e/atl-vegan-festival-tickets-1059824667109
Cobb
25th Annual Cobb Master Gardener Plant Sale & Expo
Celebrate the weekend before Earth Day as you shop from over 90 vendors selling plants, gardening supplies, bird and bee products, yard art and more.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. Jim R. Miller Park Arena, 2445 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-4070, cobbmastergardeners.com
Bring the kids to hunt for more than 50,000 hidden eggs and enjoy food, games, music, entertainment and a kids zone. Hunts are set at staggered times according to age, and two hunts for kids with special needs are included.
5-9 p.m. Friday. Free. Life University upper field/track, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-423-1330, mariettabusiness.org/egg-hunt#!event-list
Celebrate art and nature with interactive activities, art installations and live performances. The event is hosted by Smith-Gilbert Gardens but takes place at Depot Park because of site improvement projects in the gardens. Read more about Art Hatch here.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. RSVP requested. Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-919-0248, smithgilbertgardens.com/event/art-blooms-presents-art-hatch-2
DeKalb
Browse and shop at the booths of over 50 local artists, see live performances, treat yourself to food and drinks and have fun with interactive vertical chalk walks, free face painting and a free crafting project.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Church Street Green Space, 4316 Church St., Tucker. 404-295-2133, artucker.org/index.html
Celebrate Earth Day with hands-on activities, outdoor games and nature exploration for kids and adults. Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy, or purchase treats at the event.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. $5 for nonmembers, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322, dunwoodynature.org/mec-events/earth-day-kick-off
Visit a new restaurant or return to one of your favorites for a prix fixe menu, a regular menu item at a discounted price or a new item as part of Chamblee Restaurant Week.
Continues through Saturday at participating Chamblee restaurants. 470-622-9271, chambleerestaurantweek.net
North Fulton
Monthly Spotlight Show: “Dreamscapes: A World of Imagination”
Explore the works of Georgia artists that make imagination come alive while you listen to live music and sip on complimentary wine.
5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Scene Art Gallery, North Point Mall, 2070 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 470-994-6940, thesceneartgallery.com
Bring the family to enjoy sustainability activities, local vendors and more.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511, autreymill.org/earthday
Honor the legacy of Army Ranger Pat Tillman by taking part in this 4.2-mile fun run that provides support to the Tillman Scholars program.
8 a.m. Saturday. $42.40 for T-shirt, race medal and sticker. Riverside Park, 575 Riverside Road, Roswell. 480-965-2586, alumni.asu.edu/events/tillman-honor-runs
Gwinnett
See the Players Guild perform this musical with new songs along with hits from the movie’s Oscar-nominated score.
8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $25.50-$168.50. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929, eagleatsugarhill.com/events/players-guild-presents-footloose-the-musical
Easter Egg Hunt and Egg-stra Special Needs Egg Hunt
Bring a basket for the first egg hunt and then stay to meet the Bunny and Disney Princess for photos. This hunt is designed to be safe and inclusive for everyone and includes special scooping nets for kids in wheelchairs and other accessories for additional assistance, along with beeping eggs for blind and visually impaired kids.
10 a.m. egg hunt, 1 p.m. special needs egg hunt. Saturday. Free. Reservations are requested for the special needs egg hunt. Rossie Brundage Park, 350 Autry St. NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122, norcrossga.net/2073/Easter-Egg-Hunt-Special-Needs-Hunt
International Night Market and Glow in the Dark Parade
Food, performances and shopping from a variety of countries and cultures highlight the market, and on Saturday after dark, attendees can bring a battery-powered lantern and take part in a 1-mile parade. Read more about the event here.
5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Center Park, Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. atlnightmarket.org/events
