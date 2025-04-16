At SweetWater 420 Fest, the spirit of the past lives on in a new generation

The April 18-20 festival at Pullman Yards features 25 musical acts ranging from the Grammy-winning blues/rock guitar of Marcus King and bluegrass mandolin of Sierra Hull to the neo-soul and hip-hop of emerging Athens artist Linqua Franqa. But as diverse as the music will be, the performers all share a common characteristic, Sweetwater Brewing Co. senior managers and festival organizers Patrick Clark and Evan Woolard said.

“What we’re looking for are people with powerful proof that they are bringing soul and have something to say — people who tie their music to the realities of our time, the things that we need to be caring about and raising up others to care about,” Clark said.

Added Woolard, “It’s that honesty and having something to say that sets these musicians and bands apart.”

This year, there will be “artists-at-large” who will join different bands throughout the day. “That creates one-of-a-kind jam moments that you won’t find on the schedule,” Woolard said, “It’s all about spontaneity, collaboration and community — three values that sit at the heart of the SweetWater 420 Fest.”

The choice of Atlanta’s Zach Person to serve as one of the festival’s artists-at-large is fitting. “It only takes three seconds of that dude to know that he’s one of the more talented guitar players around,” Clark said.

An “American Idol” finalist, Person has since opened for or shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Larkin Poe and Robert Cray. Although he is committed to bringing the legacy of blues rock to a new generation, Person explains he doesn’t limit himself to playing in that style alone. He will add elements of punk, folk, country, psychedelia and just about any other genre of music to best paint the picture of whatever story he’s trying to tell — usually one of resilience and redemption.

In Person’s creative process, the musical accompaniment tends to follow the lyrics. But the best songs are when both music and lyrics flow seamlessly at the same time, he said. When that happens, the songwriting experience becomes transcendent.

“It gets to a point where it feels like everything is about to take off, and then it’s like rockets,” he said. “I just keep going and, about 30 minutes later, the song is there. It was like the song was begging to happen.”

That same transcendent experience is characteristic of Person’s high-energy live performances. He wants people to hear and feel deeply what he has to say.

“When I get on stage, I’m trying to channel all that energy and hopefully impact people in some way,” he said. “There’s a powerful authenticity when someone gets on stage with an instrument and tells their truth into a microphone. It wakes people up.”

Person said he looks forward to his role at the festival and to the new sounds that will come from joining musicians from a variety of backgrounds. “It provides a chance for artists to spontaneously collaborate with each other and to play music organically,” he said.

Person’s commitment to legacy, storytelling, connection and innovation mirrors what the event is about. The festival began when SweetWater Brewing Co. founders Freddy Bensch and Kevin McNerney organized a company fishing trip based on their shared passion for music, the outdoors and craft beer.

“Back then, it was friends showing up to have a beer and to listen to damn good music. And that’s what this festival has always been and will continue to be,” Clark explained. “We want to make sure that we’re doing right by those that came before us — making sure that it’s got the same soul and the same vibe that has carried this festival through from year to year.”

Now in its 20th year, the event has evolved into one of the most notable music festivals in the country, drawing in large numbers of sponsors and top music acts. From its early years in Candler Park, the festival evolved to massive gatherings at Centennial Olympic Park (with a two-year COVID-induced hiatus) and a much smaller 2023 event staged at the brewery. Last year, the event pivoted to a free festival (with a donation to its nonprofit partner, Waterkeeper Alliance) in its first year at Pullman Yards. This year, it’s a ticketed event again.

While things have not always gone completely smoothly in the past, this year’s lineup might conjure fond memories of the Candler Park era. “We take every year as an opportunity to listen, learn and make the festival better,” Woolard said.

Person and other artists-at-large Natalie Brooke and Connor Clark will play throughout the weekend. Friday’s headliner is Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass tops the bill on Saturday, and the Revivalists close things out Sunday, their band name echoing what the festival is all about — breathing new life into an old promise.

“We want to bring people together through music,” Clark said, “to be part of the story and what the festival and SweetWater Brewing Company are all about: a love for good cold beer, a love for music and a love of others.”

IF YOU GO

Sweetwater 420 Fest

April 18-20 at Pullman Yards, $80-$240. 225 Rogers St., Atlanta. sweetwater420fest.com. The Friday lineup includes Linqua Franqa, Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge, Hannah Dasher, Hiss Golden Messenger, Lettuce and Marcus King. Saturday features Cassandra Lewis, Funk You, Protoje, Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley, Andy Frasco & the U.N., the Dip, Drive-By Truckers, and Greensky Bluegrass. The Ries Brothers, Emily Wolfe, Sierra Hull, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Lawrence and Cypress Hill will play on Sunday.

Shannon Marie Tovey is a freelance music journalist and educator who covers the jazz, blues and rock scene.

