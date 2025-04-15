Spend Easter weekend in Sandy Springs at this festival celebrating arts and culture, featuring an egg hunt for kids with more than 10,000 eggs, an artist market and food trucks.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 20. 6100 Lake Forest Drive NE, Sandy Springs. sandyspringsartsapalooza.com

Art Hatch

Kick off Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ Art Blooms initiative with oversize egg installations, a scavenger hunt, crafts and live performances.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19. Free. 2828 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw. smithgilbertgardens.com

Avalon Easter weekend

Celebrate Easter weekend with a visit to the Easter Bunny for photos, then return Saturday for the Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt where little ones can collect eggs and trade them in for sweet surprises.

April 17-19. 2200 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta. 770-765-1000, experienceavalon.com

Best Easter Event Ever at Satolah Creek Farms

This scenic 45-acre farm in Clayton is pulling out all the stops with pony rides, lawn games, a bounce house and a Highland cow cuddle station. Kids can hunt for eggs while adults enjoy the springtime vibes.

1-4 p.m. April 19. $15 for kids (ages 2-12), $30 for adults. 2220 Highway 28, Clayton. satolahcreekfarm.com

Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain

Watch the sunrise over the mountain at this long-running interdenominational service, held at two locations: at the top of the mountain and at the base on the Memorial Lawn.

7 a.m. April 20. Gates open at 3 a.m., Skyride starts at 4 a.m. $20 vehicle entry. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain. stonemountainpark.com

Eggstravaganza at Flat Shoals Park

Join this free spring celebration with an egg hunt for kids 13 and under, plus more family fun.

1-4 p.m. April 19.,. 1915 Flat Shoals Road, Riverdale. claytonparks.com

Halidom Eatery Egg Hunt

This food hall in East Atlanta will hide more than 2,000 eggs for an Easter egg hunt open to kids 12 and under. Attendees can expect photos with the Easter bunny, a balloon artist, a bounce house, music, food and drinks.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. 1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. halidomeatery.com

Hapeville Eggstravaganza

Celebrate under the stars with a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, Bunny meet-and-greets and plenty of family fun.

6:30-8:30 p.m. April 18.,. 3415 Claire Dr., Hapeville. hapeville.org

Hoppin’ into Halcyon

Alpharetta’s Halcyon is celebrating big this year with a day of family-friendly fun, including photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, balloon animals and more. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Jesse’s House, a local nonprofit providing a safe, supportive space for at-risk girls.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 19. $20 per child. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 470-223-3665, visithalcyon.com

Marietta Community Egg Hunt

Life University hosts a mega Easter egg hunt with 50,000 eggs, live entertainment, food, games and fun for the whole family. The egg hunt schedule includes specific times for ages 3 and under, 4-7, 8-10 and special needs.

5-9 p.m. April 18.,. 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-426-2700, mariettabusiness.org

Natural Egg Dyeing at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Get crafty and learn how to dye eggs naturally with plants during this family-friendly drop-in program.

10 a.m. to noon. April 18. $6 per child plus Garden admission. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantabg.org

Easter Bunny photos

Mall of Georgia

Snap springtime photos with the Easter Bunny at this mall in Buford.

Through April 19. Photo packages start at $39.99. 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. simon.com

North Point Mall

Stop by North Point Mall for Easter Bunny photos and sweet memories.

Through April 19. Photo packages start at $39.95. 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. northpointmall.com

Town Center at Cobb

Visit the Bunny’s spring garden for picture-perfect Easter photos at this Kennesaw mall.

Through April 19. Photo packages start at $30. 400 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw. towncenteratcobb.com

Restaurants offering Easter brunch

5Church

Both locations of 5Church in Buckhead and Midtown will feature an Easter buffet with highlights like carving stations of ham, turkey and prime rib; a made-to-order omelet station; and seafood and appetizers like shrimp ceviche, caprese skewers and deviled eggs.

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. April 20. $65 per person, $20 for children. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669. 3379 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-819-4841, 5church-atlanta.com

The Americano

This Italian-inspired steakhouse will host an Easter brunch with a menu featuring omelets, carved leg of lamb and roasted New York steak, festive cocktails like the Lucky Bunny (bourbon, carrot juice, lemon and honey), live music, an Easter egg hunt, face painting and balloon animals.

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 20. $115 per person, $55 for children under 12 and free for children under 3. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com/easter

Brasserie Margot

The Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta’s French restaurant Brasserie Margot will feature an immersive brunch experience with live-action cooking setups, food stations and made-to-order dishes.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. $165 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com/event/easter-brunch

The Colonnade

This Atlanta staple will offer an Easter ham special featuring ham steaks with a choice of two sides.

Noon-8 p.m. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, thecolonnadeatl.com

Easter Afternoon Tea

The St. Regis Atlanta will celebrate Easter weekend with afternoon tea service. Guests can enjoy rosemary chicken salad, smoked salmon, lemon bars, Easter bunny macarons and double chocolate scones while listening to live music.

12:30-3:30 p.m. April 19-20. $70-$95 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 770-585-9184, exploretock.com/stregisatl

The Iberian Pig — Decatur

Enjoy an indulgent Easter brunch at this Spanish-style favorite, where the menu features standout tapas like Tortilla Espanola and savory Empanadas De Desayuno. Brunch begins at 11 a.m., followed by regular dinner hours.

11 a.m. April 20. 121 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-371-8800, theiberianpigatl.com

The Iberian Pig — Buckhead

This Buckhead hot spot is opening early on Easter to serve luxe brunch items like Paella Fried Rice and Cordero (baby lamb chops). Sip on a sparkling rose sangria or classic bloody mary and make it a morning to remember.

11 a.m. April 20.,. 3150 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-994-4990, theiberianpigatl.com

Il Premio

The Forth hotel’s Italian restaurant will offer a family-style coursed brunch with dishes like burrata caponata with eggplant, olives and raisins; panettone French toast with whipped mascarpone and maple syrup; rigatoni carbonara; and bomboloni and pastiera napolitana for dessert.

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. $119 per person, $65 for children. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8020, forthatlanta.com/restaurants

Marcel

This beloved steakhouse is featuring a special rack of lamb for Easter. Reservations begin at 3 p.m., so come hungry and ready to toast in style.

1170 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails

Head to Milton for a three-course Easter menu with highlights like bacon-wrapped shrimp, prime rib with warm potato salad, glazed ham with Gouda mac and green bean almondine and carrot cake or lemon ricotta pound cake.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 20. $65 per person, $32.50 for children. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton.

770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com

Nakato’s Easter Egg Hunt

Nakato Japanese Restaurant will host an Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 and under. Kids can search for up to five prize-filled eggs in Nakato’s Japanese Tea Garden. Reservations are required.

4-10 p.m. April 20. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com

Easter Brunch at Park Tavern

Overlooking Piedmont Park, Park Tavern’s brunch buffet includes chef-attended stations, egg hunts, kid-friendly activities and mimosas galore.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20. $59.95 per adult, $25-$37.95 for children. 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-0001, parktavern.com

Petite Violette

Enjoy a French-inspired four-course Easter brunch at Petite Violette featuring choice of soup, salad, entree and dessert. Menu offerings include beef vegetable consommé celestine, Caesar salad, boeuf bourguignon, roast leg of lamb and chocolate mousse cake.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. $69.95 per person, $9.95 for children. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

Red Pepper Taqueria

Chow down at this all-you-can-eat Easter buffet with festive flavors, bottomless mimosas and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. $40 for adults, $20 for kids under 10. 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-837-9839, redpepperatl.com

Reverence

This restaurant in Epicurean Atlanta will offer a menu with four stations, including fruit, cheese, pastries, creole deviled eggs, omelets, citrus and herb prime rib and a selection of desserts.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20. $65 per person, $32 for children. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 470-283-2590, reverenceatlanta.com

The Select

Head to Sandy Springs for an indulgent Easter brunch at the Select, featuring banana bread, a short rib hash scramble, shrimp and grits and burrata and strawberry salad.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20. $50 per person, $25 for children. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com/easter-brunch

St. Cecilia

Celebrate Easter with a $45 two-course brunch menu featuring truffle deviled eggs, blueberry muffins, chevre omelets and STC Benedicts with caviar bearnaise.

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 20. $45 per person. 3455 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com

South City Kitchen

Enjoy a two-course, all-day brunch with takeaway dessert at this restaurant. Offerings include tomato tart, steak and eggs and banana French toast.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. $45 per person. Multiple locations. southcitykitchen.com/happenings

The Southern Gentleman

Enjoy an Easter menu with crab fritters, fried green tomatoes, lollipop lamb chops, Southern fried chicken with skillet cake and carrot cake.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 20. $65 per person. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com

Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Dine on Southern-inspired specials like deviled eggs topped with pimento cheese, bacon marmalade and chives; smoked lamb with green herbs and garlic alongside sweet potato hash and collards; and a robin’s egg cupcake. Mimosas and bloody marys are available for adults, while kids can enjoy Easter candy, egg decorating and photos with the Easter Bunny.

1-5 p.m. April 20. 85 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com