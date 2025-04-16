Art and nature take center stage at Art Hatch, a Smith-Gilbert Gardens event taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Kennesaw’s Depot Park.
The Gardens are temporarily closed as improvements such as paved paths and a new pavilion are completed. In the meantime, events are being held at locations including Depot Park.
Guests are invited to search for large painted wooden eggs in the park and downtown to earn clues in a scavenger hunt that continues through May 30. Participants who earn a stamp by finding each egg and completing their scavenger hunt card can drop it off at City Hall (2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw) for a chance to win prizes donated by area businesses.
Guests can also enjoy a variety of exhibits, interactive activities and live performances throughout Art Hatch, including:
- 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. theater performances from KSU Beauty Project
- 11 a.m. pollinator-focused activities, including a practice pollinator count, for families with children ages 3 and up
- 1 p.m. fashion show presented by Kennesaw State University’s Fabric and Textile Department
- Books and crafts at the North Cobb Library table
- Flower-pressing activity from Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History
- Live performances from Cobb County Schools Fine Arts Department
- Improv dances from Metropolitan Dance Theatre
Depot Park is at 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. Art Hatch is free, but guests are asked to RSVP at ticketscandy.com. More information: 770-919-0248, smithgilbertgardens.com.
