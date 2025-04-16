Art and nature take center stage at Art Hatch, a Smith-Gilbert Gardens event taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Kennesaw’s Depot Park.

The Gardens are temporarily closed as improvements such as paved paths and a new pavilion are completed. In the meantime, events are being held at locations including Depot Park.

Guests are invited to search for large painted wooden eggs in the park and downtown to earn clues in a scavenger hunt that continues through May 30. Participants who earn a stamp by finding each egg and completing their scavenger hunt card can drop it off at City Hall (2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw) for a chance to win prizes donated by area businesses.