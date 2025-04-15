Through April 29. $17.95-$19.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Earth Day Fest in East Atlanta Village

The outdoor Earth Day Fest will host local vendors with handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps, vintage goods, treats and drinks. The event will also feature a DIY craft zone with recycled supplies to make art; a take-one, leave-one plant swap; a selfie station; and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring toiletries, hygiene products, towels, rain coats, socks, blankets and underwear (new in package only) to donate.

Noon-6 p.m. April 19. Free. East Atlanta Village Community Farmers Market. 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE. eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-fest-pop-up-market-and-celebration-tickets-1272537908139

Midtown Earth Day Market

This curated market will showcase vendors who offer sustainable products or eco-friendly services along the Midtown Art Walk. The event will also feature live music, food and drinks.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 19. Midtown Art Walk at 10th Street and Peachtree Walk, Atlanta. midtownatl.com/do/midtown-earth-day-market

Greener Good Earth Day Volunteer Project

An organized volunteer day will gather green do-gooders at historic Washington Park to collect litter, mulch trees, clean playground equipment, repaint benches and remove invasive plants.

9 a.m.-noon April 19. Historic Washington Park, 1125 Lena St. NW, Atlanta. parkpride.org/event/greener-good-earth-day-volunteer-project-2/

Earth Day Celebration at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

Community organizations working on sustainability initiatives will be recognized during the Earth Day Celebration at the 46-acre Autrey Mill Nature Preserve. Children and families can participate in educational activities about sustainability, environmental protection and the Earth.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center. 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511, autreymill.org/earth-day-celebration

Earth Day Sunset Tree Tour on the Beltline

Trees Atlanta docent and master gardener Rich Sussman will host a 1.5-mile walking tour of the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum. The arboretum has 9,000 plants in its collection, plus 369 tree and shrub species. Sussman will share horticultural information, historical tales and trivia. The sunset tour begins just outside Inman Perk Coffee and ends at Ponce City Market.

7 to 8:30 p.m. April 22. Free. Registration required. Tour starts outside Inman Perk Coffee, 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4097, treesatlanta.org.

Earth Day at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden will host an afternoon Earth Day celebration with family-friendly activities and live music. Guests can try out global instruments made from plants, and in the Trustees Garden, creatives can build their own take-home bird feeders. In the Children’s Garden, families can partake in a wildlife scavenger hunt. An earthworm display will also teach guests about the critical role earthworms play in creating healthy soil ecosystems.

10 a.m.-noon April 22. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. Free with garden admission. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.

Love Our Earth Celebration in Hardy Ivy Park

Enjoy live music and frozen pops from Mocha Pops among the blooming flowers of Hardy Ivy Park, which recently received a makeover with native plants. The first 100 visitors will receive a free plant. Organizers will share how native plants are revitalizing the urban park system.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22. Free. Hardy Ivy Park. 300 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. atlantadowntown.com/do/earth-day-celebration-2025.

Chastain Park Community Clean-Up

Help beautify Chastain Park with an Earth Day cleanup. Volunteers might be asked to pick up trash, pull weeds, plant flowers and paint outdoor picnic tables, Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22. 135 Chastain Park Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-252-2927, ocaatlanta.com/archives/events/earth-day-community-gardening-event

Community Day & Earth Day Festival at Legacy Park

Legacy Decatur and the Decatur Environmental Sustainability Board will co-host a Community Day and Earth Day Festival featuring more than a dozen nonprofit organizations. The event will also introduce a new City of Decatur program called Hometown Habitats, which recognizes Decatur residents who have shown a commitment to sustainable practices when caring for their property. The first Hometown Habitat winner will be announced, and residents can nominate deserving front yards for future recognition. A plant sale from Trellis Horticultural Therapy Alliance will help gardeners get their spring and summer gardens off to a good start.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 26. Legacy Park. 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. decaturga.com/bc-esb/page/legacy-parks-community-day-esb-earth-day-festival

Recycling event at Coolray Field

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and Gwinnett Solid Waste are teaming up for this recycling event. Drop off your items that are typically more difficult to recycle, such as electronics, latex and oil-based paint and clothing and shoes. An exhibit area will offer family activities including touch-a-truck and face painting.

9 a.m.-noon April 26. 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. gwinnettcb.org/events/earth-day-recycling-event-2