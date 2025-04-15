Experience the world at Suwanee’s International Night Market, which hosts two days of food, entertainment and shopping. The market will be held 5-10 p.m. Friday, April 18 and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, April 19, in Town Center Park. And for more fun, enjoy the Glow in the Park lantern parade after dark Saturday.
More than 85 vendors will represent countries and cultures from around the world as they sell crafts, food, beverages and more. Much of the entertainment also reflects the international theme, with 20 performances, including a Friday appearance by Be:Max (formerly known as MustB), a South Korean K-pop group, and a Saturday set from Atlanta R&B party band G Clef & the Playlist.
Credit: City of Suwanee
Credit: City of Suwanee
After dark Saturday, guests are invited to participate in a 1-mile lantern parade around the park. Wear a glowing or illuminated costume and/or bring a battery-powered lantern (no flames) to turn the park into an “electrical spectacle.” Pets are welcome to participate.
If you need help making a lantern, the Suwanee branch of Gwinnett County Public Library (361 Main St., Suwanee) is hosting a workshop 1-5 p.m. Friday. Lantern kits (including book-themed options) require a $40 donation to the library. You can also attend a workshop at Suwanee Arts Center (3930 Charleston Market St. NW, B6, Suwanee). Register in advance to make your lantern at 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, or Thursday, April 17. The cost is $30. You can also pick up a kit at the Arts Center and create your own design at home (prices vary).
Town Center Park is at Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee. More International Night Market information: atlnightmarket.org/events. More about Glow in the Park or to register for a lantern-making workshop: suwaneeartscenter.org/glow-in-the-park.
