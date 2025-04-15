After dark Saturday, guests are invited to participate in a 1-mile lantern parade around the park. Wear a glowing or illuminated costume and/or bring a battery-powered lantern (no flames) to turn the park into an “electrical spectacle.” Pets are welcome to participate.

If you need help making a lantern, the Suwanee branch of Gwinnett County Public Library (361 Main St., Suwanee) is hosting a workshop 1-5 p.m. Friday. Lantern kits (including book-themed options) require a $40 donation to the library. You can also attend a workshop at Suwanee Arts Center (3930 Charleston Market St. NW, B6, Suwanee). Register in advance to make your lantern at 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, or Thursday, April 17. The cost is $30. You can also pick up a kit at the Arts Center and create your own design at home (prices vary).

Town Center Park is at Buford Highway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee. More International Night Market information: atlnightmarket.org/events. More about Glow in the Park or to register for a lantern-making workshop: suwaneeartscenter.org/glow-in-the-park.