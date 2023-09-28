15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Jonas Brothers, Duluth Fall Festival and more

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, head to State Farm Arena to see the Jonas Brothers perform, or enjoy the many activities — including a parade and Donut Dash 5K — offered at the 40th annual Duluth Fall Festival. Or check out the Roswell Wine Festival and stroll along Canton Street as your sample wine offerings from participating businesses.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Jonas Brothers

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Verified resale tickets $85 and up. Parking $20 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

The Jonas Brothers will perform hits from their entire catalog of music, and if you miss this show, a second one has been added on Oct. 18.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Free admission. GPS address 320 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. 678-861-7263.

Head to the Sweet Auburn Music Fest for acts ranging from R&B to gospel to alternative as well as an international food court, art vendors and more.

Greater Atlanta Heart Walk

7 a.m. event starts, 8 a.m. walk starts. Saturday, Sept. 30. Free to register with fundraising and/or personal donation encouraged. Atlantic Station, 241 20th St., Atlanta. 678-224-2000.

Walk to benefit the American Heart Association and enjoy live music, sponsor giveaways, healthy snacks, a special tribute area and more.

Cobb

Movies at the Strand: “Mary Poppins”

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. $12. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the classic 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, and come 30 minutes early for a free organ pre-show on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ.

Classic Car Cruise

3 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Free to the public with $5 entry fee for all vehicles participating. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., downtown Acworth.

See classic cars and bring the family for trunk or treating and a costume contest. All proceeds from car entry fees go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.

College Football Saturday

3 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Market Village, 1265 W. Spring St., Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Have fun with a live DJ, cornhole, prizes, giveaways and an afternoon of football broadcast on new 17 foot by 10 foot LED screens. American Axe Throwing will also be onsite.

DeKalb

Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival

noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Free entry with tickets available to purchase for food and drinks. Harmony Park, Oakview Road, Decatur.

Try local barbecue as well as other food options and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks while you listen to live music.

Woodland Spirits

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, plus additional dates. Included with general admission of $23.95-$25.95 or free with membership. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Take a walk on the supernatural side with Fernbank’s annual Halloween display of unique artistic pieces, haunting sculptural figures and more. This adventure is appropriate for all ages.

“The Mousetrap”

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 and 3 p.m. Oct. 1, plus additional dates. $22-$25. Onstage Atlanta Theatre Company, 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale. 404-897-1802.

Try to solve the mystery of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which tells the tale of a murder at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard.

North Fulton

Roswell Wine Festival

5 p.m.-8 p.m. VIP only, Saturday, Sept 30 and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. VIP and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. general admission Sunday, Oct. 1. $70 and up, plus fees. Canton Street, Roswell. 678-701-6114.

Stroll along Canton Street and sample wines from participating restaurants and businesses while enjoying live music. Proceeds will benefit Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens.

FitLife EXPO

noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St., Alpharetta. 770-299-9683.

Head to the FitLife Expo for giveaways, family fun, music, healthy screenings, health and wellness vendors and more.

Summer Concert Series

6 p.m. gates open, 7 p.m. music, Saturday, Sept. 30. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek . 678-512-3281.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and listen to music from Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra. Food trucks will be onsite, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Gwinnett

Duluth Fall Festival

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. 3142 Hill St. NW, downtown Duluth. 1-855-DULUTH1 or 1-855-385-8841.

Join in the fun with a parade, Donut Dash 5K, Worship on the Town Green and more at the 40th annual Duluth Fall Festival.

Atlanta Korean Festival

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Korean Community Center, 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway, Norcross.

Celebrate Korean and Korean-American heritage with performances featuring traditional music as well as contemporary K-Pop and Nanta-style comedy, along with martial arts demonstrations and authentic Korean cuisine to enjoy.

Jazz in the Alley

7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Betty Mauldin Park, 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Bring a picnic or order to-go specials from local food trucks and vendors and groove to some jazz tunes.