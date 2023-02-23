15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Divine Nine Night at ASO, Alpharetta restaurant week and more

Part of all ticket sales will be donated to the Atlanta chapter of the NPHC. If you’d like to view an exhibit of the personal papers of William Dawson, arrive early.

11th Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. $45 general admission. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Head to Atlantic Station for beer, bourbon, barbecue, bluegrass and more at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival.

2023 Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

7:30 a.m. 5K start, 8:45 3K start, 9:15 a.m. 50m dash start. Saturday, Feb. 25. 7:15 a.m. marathon/half marathon start. Sunday, Feb. 26. Marathon $145, $155 at Expo; half-marathon $125, $135 at Expo, 5K $45, $50 at Expo. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave. W NW, Atlanta. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25. Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend Expo, Georgia Aquarium, Oceans Ballroom, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Run in this Atlanta Track Club event, which has races for the entire family.

Cobb

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach St., Acworth.

Raise at least $50 to secure your spot in the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge, which helps fund year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympic Georgia athletes. Live music, food, and prizes will also be featured.

“You Shall Hear …”

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. $14.10-$46.10. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-615-2908.

Listen to music from the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and its chorus in a concert experience that celebrates renowned black composers. The event also features the You Shall See Marketplace, which highlights black artisans and black-owned businesses. It will open at 2 p.m. before the performance and again for 30 minutes after the concert.

Dancing with the Stars of Marietta

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. $30 and up. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE, Marietta.

Watch and vote for teams of “community celebrities” who will perform polished dance routines. Proceeds help support the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s performance budget.

DeKalb

8th Annual Love Run 5K

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. $35 plus fees. The Gazebo on the Decatur Square, 1 Court Square, Decatur.

Join DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston for the 8th Annual Love Run 5K. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.

Tucker Restaurant Week

Continues Friday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 26. Participating restaurants throughout Tucker.

Support local restaurants as the third annual Tucker Restaurant Week wraps up this weekend. Participating establishments are offering special prices and/or newly created menu items during the event.

Spring Theatre Production: Broadway Musical Review

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25. $8 online, $10 at the door, free for Agnes Scott College students with ID. Dana Fine Arts Building, Winter Theater, 141 East College Ave., Decatur. 404-471-6000.

Enjoy a family-friendly musical revue that focuses on singalong Broadway tunes.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

Sunday, Feb. 26 with additional dates. Participating restaurants throughout Alpharetta. 770-698-9292.

Visit one of your favorite Alpharetta restaurants or discover a new one as participating restaurants offer special menus at fixed prices.

Wildlife Baby Shower

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Adults $15, seniors 65 and up and students ages 13-18 $11, children ages 3-12 $9, children 2 and under free. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Learn about the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s efforts to help injured wildlife and celebrate a wildlife baby shower. Wildlife walks will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and there will be fun and games for the entire family.

Exploring Black Experiences in Roswell Tours

11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Roswell’s Historic House Museums: Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Hall, Roswell; Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell and Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta St., Roswell.

Visit Roswell’s Historic House Museums to learn about black experiences in Roswell dating back to the city’s founding.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Stripers Preseason Party

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Free admission and parking. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0300.

Celebrate at the Gwinnett Stripers Preseason Party with free hot dogs and soda, self-guided tours of Coolray Field, on-field batting practice (for a $10 donation to Children’s Miracle Network), kids activities, autographed baseball auctions, a yard sale with Stripers items and more.

“End of the Line” Allman Brothers Tribute

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. $25 in advance, $28 day of show. Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

Relive the sound of The Allman Brothers Band with “End of the Line,” a tribute band that’s faithful to their sound.

Art-Tiques Winter Market

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Historic Braselton Gym, 115 Harrison St., Braselton.

Shop for goods including handcrafted and repurposed home decor, jewelry, soaps, artwork, pottery, collectibles and more. When you’re ready for a break, stop at one of the 10 food trucks.