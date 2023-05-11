15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Sweet Auburn Springfest, Mother’s Day and more

Celebrate 15 years of preservation efforts with a concert hosted by musician and Atlanta native Kevn Kinney with music by Collective Soul, Mother’s Finest, Drivin N Cryin, Jet Black Roses, Peter Buck, David Ryan Harris, Lenny Kaye and more. Proceeds will help preserve Georgia’s historic theaters and expand the Fox Theatre’s education programs.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Saturday, May 13-Sunday, May 14. Free. Historic Sweet Auburn District, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Bring an outdoor chair and join the fun at the 37th Annual Sweet Auburn Springfest with continuous entertainment, a food court, kids’ zone and more.

Midtown Race for MAC 5K

8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13. $35 in advance, $45 on race day. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta.

Run a 5K course inside Piedmont Park to benefit the Midtown Assistance Center.

Cobb

Bringing the Sea to the Springs

Credit: From City of Powder Springs’ Facebook page Credit: From City of Powder Springs’ Facebook page

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Free admission and parking, $10 one day VIP seating. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs.

Try a wide variety of seafood, see live entertainment, and browse and buy arts and crafts. Food for “land lubbers” will also be available.

Art of the Cocktail

6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, May 12. Nonmembers $10, members free. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with a featured cocktail presented by Third Door and entertainment from the Sara Nova Band.

M2R Trailfest

Saturday, May 13. Free admission. various locations in downtown Marietta.

See the debut of numerous art installations, participate in interactive art and see live performances throughout the day in this celebration of Marietta’s art scene.

DeKalb

Dunwoody Art Festival

Credit: Brenda J. Turner Credit: Brenda J. Turner

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Free. Dunwoody Village Shopping Center, 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.

Bring the family to enjoy art, live entertainment, festival food and entertainment for kids.

Weekend Wind Down Concert

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Free. Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates.

Bring mom to kick off the Weekend Wind Down Concert Series with a concert from Caroline Aiken, Donna Hopkins Band and Carly Gibson. Spread out a picnic blanket and treat her to tasty foods, coffee, cocktails and beer from onsite vendors.

How to Become a Movie Extra

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Free. Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-512-4640.

Ask questions and get expert insight, tips and advice on how to become a movie extra.

North Fulton

Mother’s Day Family Canoe Day

Credit: Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center Credit: Courtesy of Chattahoochee Nature Center

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. $25 per person general public, $12.50 per person CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Bring mom (or grandma) to this introduction to canoeing on Beaver Pond. Admission to the Nature Center is included, so bring a picnic and explore the grounds.

Kenny Loggins with Yacht Rock Revue

8 p.m. Saturday, May 13. $33.50 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Join singer, songwriter and guitarist Kenny Loggins on his “This Is It!” tour.

Feeding Fridays

8 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday, May 12. $15 nonmembers, $5 members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511.

Bring your kids to get a hands-on opportunity to help feed snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits and chickens.

Gwinnett

Loganville Carnival

Credit: From loganville-ga.gov Credit: From loganville-ga.gov

Continuing 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2 p.m.-11 p.m Saturday, May 13 and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Free admission, fee for rides. $25 unlimited ride wristband online in advance, $30 at the event. Field next to Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville.

Come out to the Loganville Carnival for rides, fair food and more.

Spill the Tea - Mother & Daughter Tea Party in the Garden

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. $55 general admission, $45 members, both plus fees. Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway #300, Duluth. 770-623-6002.

Bring your mom, grandmother, favorite aunt or BFF to paint a ceramic teacup surrounded by the beauty of the Hudgens Sculpture Garden.

Lilburn Community Yard Sale

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Railroad Avenue parking lot at Lilburn City Park, 104 Railroad Ave. NW, Lilburn. Free to attend, $25 for vendors. 770-921-2210.

Sell some of your unwanted household items or get some bargains as you shop at the Lilburn Community Yard Sale.