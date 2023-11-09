15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Veterans Day Events, Mistletoe Market and more

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Pig in the Park

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Grant Park, 759 Boulevard SE, Atlanta.

Feast on different types of barbecue, treat yourself to beverages from a fully stocked bar and tap your feet to lively bluegrass music.

Atlanta Women’s Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. $5 daily admission, $30 daily VIP admission. 866-618-3434.

Shop from a variety of vendors, attend seminars, listen to celebrity keynote speakers, enjoy DIY crafting, unwind with a free massage and more.

Atlanta Lab Rescue 5K

9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. $40 plus $3.40 signup fee. Westside Park (off of the Beltline,) 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta.

Support Atlanta Lab Rescue in this timed, dog-friendly race that starts and ends at Westside Park.

Cobb

Veterans Luncheon

Noon Friday, Nov. 10. Free for veterans and active-duty military. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

If you’re a veteran or an active-duty member of the military, enjoy a free lunch and program in honor of Veterans Day.

Mistletoe Market Days

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. One day ticket: $8.24. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-422-5266.

Shop for goods sold by more than 50 specialty merchants from across the Southeast as you have access to onsite monogramming and more.

Acworth Charm Tour of Homes

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. $25 in advance, $30 day of the event. various participating Acworth homes. 678-401-5855.

Take a self-guided tour of participating Acworth destinations by walking, driving or taking a complimentary golf cart ride.

DeKalb

Screen on the Square Movie Series

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Free. Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Watch “Deck the Halls,” a comedy that has two neighbors fighting to have the biggest and brightest Christmas decorations. Free popcorn is available while supplies last.

Holiday Wreath Making Workshop

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. $45 non-members, $40 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody.

Make a 14-inch pine cone wreath to give your home some seasonal charm.

Atlanta Comic Convention

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. $5 admission, $8 parking. Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd. Atlanta.

Meet local creators and artists and browse through comics, toys (vintage to modern,) anime, posters, Star Wars items and more.

North Fulton

Diwali

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636.

Celebrate Diwali with dance and music performances, yoga, food, kids activities, an art exhibition and vendors.

Alpharetta Fall Cocktail Crawl

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. pre-registration; 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. $35-$50. various participating bars and restaurants, pre–registration and VIP party at City Eats, 210 South Main St. Suite A, Alpharetta.

Sample cocktails and buy discounted full-sized drinks at various Alpharetta bars and restaurants.

Veterans Day Cruz-In

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Free for participants and the public. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-462-9023.

See vehicles including classics, exotics, modern, custom, vintage, military, off-road and motorcycles.

Gwinnett

Winter Lantern Festival

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10-Sunday, Nov. 12, plus additional dates. Price varies according to day and time selected. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Step into a dazzling lighted walk-through experience with over 1,000 Chinese lanterns handmade by experienced artisans.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. $25 and up. The Eagle at Sugar Hill, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

See a live adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” presented by Players Guild at Sugar Hill.

5K Walk for Diabetes

9 a.m.-2 p.m., walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Free. George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway, Snellville.

Walk to support diabetes education in the community and celebrate Veterans Day. You’ll also be able to get free health information, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings and more.